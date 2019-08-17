The Terre Haute South volleyball team kicked off their 2019 campaign Saturday morning at Bloomfield's Glover Gymnasium. After winning the first set, the Braves dropped three straight frames to end their season-opener with a 3-1 defeat.
South’s team is composed predominately of underclassmen, with just one senior and one junior on the roster. Terre Haute South head coach Jessica Kent is sure that some of the troubles that come with a youthful team will work themselves out quickly.
“We came out strong and had high energy and were passionate,” Kent said. “We are really young though and when we get tired we have to be able to pick that energy back up as the season goes on.”
Terre Haute South (0-1) got off to a slow start in the opening set, at one point falling behind host Bloomfield 13-8. The Braves managed to rally, and after two service aces from sophomore libero Emma Hopper, found themselves tied up at 13. The Braves continued to bully the Cardinals at the net, finally grabbing the lead at 18-17. A kill from sophomore outside hitter Courtney Jones finalized South’s opening set win at 25-19.
South carried their momentum into the second set, jumping out to a 16-8 lead. The Braves were unable to retain their consistency offensively though, committing multiple errors across the backend of the set, eventually losing the frame 25-23.
The Braves reset and built a sturdy lead in the third set with several big kills coming from freshman Reagan Ealy and sophomore Courtney Jones.
Jones led the team offensively on the day with 16 kills. South held off numerous Cardinal rallies, pushing their lead to 21-18 after a big block from Jones. Errors struck the Braves lineup again, losing the third set of the game 25-23.
Bloomfield (1-0) and South went point for point through the fourth set as senior middle hitter Michaela Cox took control at the net on both sides of the ball. Cox played solid throughout the game, racking up eight kills, seven blocks and three aces. Several quick Bloomfield points turned any energy that South had and sucked it out of the gym. An 11-point Cardinal run left South in a 21-12 hole and, after a short Brave rally, ended with a 25-19 defeat for Terre Haute South.
Sophomore setter Jade Runyan tallied 31 assists through the game. Hopper had 33 digs to go along with her three aces and two assists. Ealy managed nine kills, one block and one ace.
“We have some really good athletes and so many people have improved from last year,” Kent said. “We have some stuff to improve but we are going to get better each week.”
Terre Haute South=25=23=23=19
Bloomfield=19=25=25=25
Highlights – For South, Jade Runyan tallied 31 assists and one ace, Emma Hopper had 33 digs and three aces, Reagan Ealy had nine kills and one ace, Michaela Cox had eight kills and three aces. Ashlyn Swan had two aces.
JV – South won 25-22, 16-25, 20-18.
Next – Bloomfield (1-0) plays at 7 p.m. on Tuesday as they host Shakamak. Terre Haute South (0-1) plays at 6 p.m. on Monday as they travel to Vincennes Lincoln.
