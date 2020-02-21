The profile of a typical semistate basketball team is usually a squad that has a large group of seniors that have played together for a long time, marking progress in the postseason throughout their careers, with the semistate being the culmination of a great career run.
Linton’s girls basketball team has one of those traits down – the Miners’ primary contributors have played together for a long time. Stars Aubrey Burgess, Vanessa Shafford and Haley Rose have started for Linton since their freshman seasons and they played together well before that at the youth level.
However, the one thing you don’t see on Linton’s roster are any “12s”. Meaning, this Miners roster has no seniors on it at all.
So as Linton heads to the Class 2A Jasper Semistate for a 6:30 p.m. showdown with unbeaten No. 1 Triton Central, this isn’t the culmination of these Miners’ careers.
They’re just getting started.
“It’s something we’ve all really worked for. We’re not going to give it away just like that,” Burgess said. “We just have to play as a team to get where we want to be.”
The 2A No. 4 Miners (23-5) have already made history. After frustrating losses to North Knox and South Knox in the 2018 and 2019 sectional championship games, the Miners broke through and won the sectional easily this season.
Then, Linton won its first-ever regional title last weekend at Paoli. Linton bested Evansville Mater Dei and Pekin Eastern, both wins by double-digit margins, to punch their semistate ticket.
The success Linton has enjoyed has been brewing for a long time.
The roots of Linton’s success began when Burgess and Shafford became teammates while in grade school. Shafford said it was on an Edward Jones team in third grade.
“Vanessa played way before I did, but I started in fourth grade,” Burgess said. “Ever since then, we’ve clicked. Haley came in middle school and it’s been us the rest of the way.”
Linton coach Jared Rehmel, who took over the Miners starting in the 2014-15 season, rode out some lean years establishing what he wanted with the Linton program. The Miners won 12 games in his first three seasons.
But Rehmel recognized the potential of both Burgess and Shafford during their middle school careers. Rose became part of the picture in seventh grade and Rehmel had the core of his future Linton team.
“They have a willingness to always get better and to be unselfish and that started at a young age. It’s been the key to their success,” Rehmel said.
From that early age, Linton’s core of Burgess, Rose and Shafford established themselves as co-leaders. None demanded the ball over the others. All shared it. It’s the common trait of Linton’s team today.
“I think a lot of it is playing a lot with each other. We’ve always played well together, but it keeps blossoming and growing,” Shafford said.
Rehmel decided to start all three freshman from the start. The effect on Linton’s fortunes was immediate. The Miners were 20-4 in 2018 and 22-4 in 2019, though with bittersweet endings in the sectional.
“They went through defeat and they went through failure and it’s made them battle-tested and gave them a different perspective in the tournament. Their focus going into the tournament was on a different level,” Rehmel said.
Linton plowed through most of its 2020 slate. Rehmel beefed up the schedule, but Linton still won by an average margin of 21.2 points. The only losses were to respected teams. South Knox, Danville, Martinsville and Sullivan bested the Miners, along with one other.
Today’s opponent – Triton Central.
The Miners played Triton Central in New Castle on Nov. 30 and fell 47-37. There is no shame in that score. It was one of only two times this season the prolific Tigers (76.9 ppg) were held below 50 points.
It was also the second-closest game Triton Central (26-0) has had this season. New Palestine is the only school to play the powerful Tigers within single digits.
Loyola-bound Maya Chandler (19 ppg), Rylie Stephens (16.5) and Tenleigh Phelps (13.3) form a potent trio for the Shelby County school.
Linton feels like they’re ready for Triton Central, though.
“Jaylee Hayes [a key sophomore guard for the Miners] will be playing. She got hurt three minutes into that game with a shoulder injury,” Rehmel explained.
“Our younger girls, Gentry [Warrick]. Aliyah [Thuis], Carsyn [Chambers] and Ally [Brownfield]. This isn’t new to them now," Rehmel added. "They won’t be as overwhelmed as the first time. That will be the difference for us, but we’ll have to control the tempo to win.”
Rehmel also brings semistate experience of his own to the table. He was Shakamak’s meal ticket when the Lakers advanced to the 2006 Class A boys semistate at Southport. Shakamak fell to eventual state champion Hauser, but the value of the experience has been imparted.
But not through his basketball background. Shakamak were also regulars in the final rounds of the state baseball tournament with Rehmel on the team. And Shakamak had to best nemesis Hauser on the diamond too.
“He told us when he played baseball, they played the No. 1 team and they always got beat, they never could beat team,” Burgess explained.
“But they had so much confidence because they always got beat and so they had nothing to lose. They eventually beat them when it really mattered [in the 2006 semistate],” Burgess continued. “So that’s what he’s getting across to us. When it really matters is when it’s our time.”
Meanwhile, Linton’s girls basketball team joins the golden age of athletics Linton has been experiencing in recent years across the board. The Miners are enjoying their moment of glory.
“With the girls and the boys both being good? It’s so much fun. It’s fun seeing them do good and hopefully both of us have good postseasons and get to state,” Rose said.
BREAKOUT
Class 2A Jasper Semistate
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Jasper High School.
Who: Linton 22-5, Triton Central 26-0.
Winner: Advances to the Class 2A state championship game at 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 29 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. South Central (Union Mills) and Frankton are contesting the other Class 2A semistate at Logansport on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.