Thrill seekers looking for an hour or more of nonstop action could do worse than drive over to the Plainfield Invitational for high school volleyball Saturday.
Get there early, because at some point during pool play there will be a rematch between Northview and Terre Haute North, and it will be worth waiting for if Thursday night's meeting between the two at North is any indication.
Northview won the match 3-1, two of the sets nail-biters and a third equally up for grabs until a late spurt by the Knights.
"That was a lot of fun," coach Scott McDonald of the Knights — whose losses so far have been against defending Class 3A state champion Brebeuf and a strong Evansville Memorial team — agreed afterward. "North had kids, we had kids diving all over the floor . . . awesome volleyball."
Northview bolted to a quick 10-2 lead in the first set, but the Patriots kept their composure until they could make a run of their own. When six straight North points cut the lead to 16-14, it appeared momentum had shifted — but the Knights answered by closing out the set with a 9-0 run. Keira Lucas had six of her eventual 32 kills in those last nine points.
North was undeterred despite that cold streak, and jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead in the second set. Whenever the visitors challenged, the Patriots had an answer, and a 5-0 run broke the last tie and gave North a 20-15 lead. The visitors got within 21-20, but North finished off the set 25-22.
But after scoring the first two points of the third set, the Patriots let the match get away. Northview scored eight of the next nine points, led comfortably the rest of the way and pulled away even more at the end for a 25-9 set win.
"When we're up, we're up," coach Trenton Smith of the Patriots said after the match, "but when things start to get rocky, we get down on ourselves."
The Knights appeared to have the match in hand by taking an 8-2 lead in the fourth set, but the Patriots fought back. Five straight points, including back-to-back aces by Carly Mason, tied the score at 10-10 and three straight points, including two kills and an assist by Marlee Craft, put the Patriots ahead 13-12. That was North's last lead, although a flurry at the net by Julia Ross brought them within 24-22 before the Knights secured match point.
Besides the kills by Lucas, Northview got big numbers from Bradee McDonald with 33 digs and a combined 44 assists from Morgan Oellig and Karsyn Buck. Three of those players are sophomores and the tiny Buck — who also had 12 digs and eight kills — is a freshman.
"The match had a lot of ups and downs for us," coach McDonald said afterward. "We're still young, and we have to learn a killer instinct. But we fight pretty well."
"It's early, and we have some things to work out," Smith said. "Energy wins games, and when we have momentum we'll win."
