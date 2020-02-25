History nearly repeated itself Tuesday night at Linton as visiting West Vigo found itself in too big a halftime hole to dig out of — despite a good effort at doing so — in an eventual 60-50 loss to the host Miners.
The Vikings had been farther behind in late December, in a second-round game at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, than they were when they went to the locker room down 33-21 on Tuesday.
At the Classic, West Vigo staged an improbable third-quarter comeback before Linton pulled away. Tuesday, the Vikings got within 35-32 early in the second half and, although Linton regained a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter, the visitors surged again to get as close as eight points.
Or as coach Joey Hart of the Miners — ranked as the state's No. 3-ranked Class 2A team — summarized afterward, "We never really got away from them."
Neither team shot well early, West Vigo taking an early 4-0 lead as the Miners missed their first six shots — and not long shots either.
But after an 8-8 tie with two minutes left in the first quarter created by a steal and basket by West Vigo's Dane Andrews, the Miners scored the next 11 points. Led by stalwarts Kip Fougerousse and Lincoln Hale — plus two 3-pointers by the coach's son, Joey Hart — Linton had a 30-14 lead late in the second quarter.
West Vigo went on a 7-0 run at that point, although the younger Hart's buzzer-beater led to that double-digit halftime lead.
"We gave up too many leakouts in the first half," coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings said after the game . . . and we got the ball to the rim and didn't finish."
But West Vigo got baskets by Gabe Newhouse, Case Lautenschlager and Sean Roberts without missing to start the third quarter. After a layup by Hart set up by Fougerousse, Andrews hit a 3-pointer and Newhouse scored with an offensive rebound.
"We got off to a slow start — we got shots around the rim that didn't go in — and then we started playing pretty well," coach Hart said, "but obviously we didn't start the second half the way we wanted to."
From the 35-32 lead, the Miners went on a 17-3 run and were up 52-35 in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings kept coming.
"I thought we played really hard," Boehler said. "There were a lot of things I liked. We did a nice job taking care of the basketball [just eight turnovers for the game]."
The younger Hart led all scorers with 22 points for Linton, while Hale had 11 with a team-high eight rebounds and Fougerousse scored 10 with seven rebounds and seven assists. All five seniors contributed, with 6-foot-5 Caleb Frady having four rebounds and a blocked shot in the first quarter and six points as his team pulled away in the second half.
His last home game didn't make him overly sentimental, Fougerousse said afterward.
"My last game will," he said. "Tonight we had a few defensive mistakes, and the ball didn't go in for us too well. We should have a good week of practice and get ready for postseason."
Frady, who missed almost all of his junior year with an injury, "has made really far strides," Fougerousse said. "He's progressed and progressed every game."
Newhouse had 18 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for West Vigo, while Andrews and Roberts scored 11 each — Roberts with nine rebounds — and Kaleb Hannahs had seven assists and helped hold Hale to about half his average.
"The kids did a good job batting,". Boehler said. "I like how we finished the regular season."
"Joe does a great job," coach Hart said. "His kids play hard, they compete — and they've gotten better."
