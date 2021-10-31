Young Braves face tough girls basketball opener

Cole Berry has accomplished the first step toward getting Terre Haute South back on the winning side of girls high school basketball.
The second step — the actual winning part — might be tougher.
Berry was one of South's assistant coaches last winter, when the Braves went 5-14. But he was joined by 25 players when the first official practice was conducted a couple of weeks ago, so finding players did not turn out to be an issue.
The issues that remain, however, are experience — a large percentage of last year's points came from 2021 seniors, led by four-year starter Zayda Hatfield — and lack of size, so Tuesday night's opener against always-tough Plainfield will be a challenge.
This year's only two seniors are returning starters. Paige Baldwin is a scrapper and a hustler and will get a lot of rebounds despite her 5-foot-8 frame, but she hasn't scored much in the past. Carmen Ellis, also 5-8, makes the unsung-hero plays for the Braves but scores even less.
South's other three letterwinners from last season are all sophomores: 5-7 Presley White, 5-6 Indi Nichols and 5-5 Adi Speth. All three have had their moments — Nichols is another battler who outrebounds her height, White is a good shooter and Speth figures to start at point guard — but they haven't been big scorers either.
Two Braves who have proven their worth in other sports — 5-8 sophomore Marlee Loudermilk, also a shortstop on the softball team, and 5-9 freshman Shalane Blakey, who worked her way into the lineup of the Braves' volleyball team — figure to help.
Other Braves are 5-7 juniors Gracie Adamson and Destiny Ogdon, both of whom got minutes here and there in varsity games; 5-7 junior Lilli Miller, a junior varsity player a year ago; and newcomers Makayla McAdams, a 5-7 junior, and Carley Werremeyer-Noble, a 5-7 freshman.
"I'm pretty happy with the turnout," Berry said recently. "We're going to be a young team, and there are going to be some bumps in the road.
"If we can exceed our win total from last season, it would be a successful season," he continued. "We're trying to get these kids some experience for the future."
The positives, Berry said, are easy to find.
"They work hard," he said about his players, "and the seniors are really good leaders.
"We have to deal with what we've got," Berry concluded, "but the future is bright."
