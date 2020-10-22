West Vigo assistant football coach Tim Murphy says that senior defensive lineman Evan Wyrick is like two different people.
Head coach Jeff Cobb wouldn’t mind if there were two of him.
“He has two identities,” Murphy said of Wyrick earlier this week. “Off the field he’s the most humble, respectable, caring, polite, nurturing kid I’ve ever coached.
“On the field he’s short-fused, temperamental, explosive, dynamic, exciting, fearless — and the opposite of nurturing, whatever that is.”
“When he gets on the field, I sometimes have to calm him down,” said Cobb, who pointed to the light switch in his office to illustrate how quickly Wyrick’s mood changes.
Wyrick himself doesn’t disagree.
“Just stepping on the field [flips that switch],” said the Viking defensive end, who will help lead West Vigo’s defense against Indianapolis Ritter as Class 3A sectional play begins on Friday.
Wyrick is a typical West Vigo defensive player in a couple of ways: he’s not very big (a 5-foot-9, 215-pound defensive end) and he’s very good at what he does.
“We’ve got some solid defensive players,” Cobb said. “Defense is the strength of our team, and he’s kind of that sparkplug. He’s so dynamic.”
The Viking defensive line has its work cut out for it Friday, Cobb indicated. Ritter’s offensive line is very good and also huge, which the West Vigo defenders are not.
Nothing different than what West Vigo has faced all season, Wyrick says.
“I just have to fire off the ball and be faster than the offensive line,” he explained, and Cobb agrees.
“For us to be successful Friday, we have to not let [the Ritter linemen] get into us, which was the problem we had last week at Sullivan,” the coach said. “We have to use our speed.”
It’s a plan that’s worked pretty well for West Vigo so far. The Vikings enter postseason play with a 5-3 record, the losses coming to Western Indiana Conference Green Division champion South Putnam, WIC Gold Division champion Northview and last week’s setback at Sullivan. Those three teams have a combined record of 22-5.
“We’ve had a pretty good year,” said Wyrick. “We had some upsets that we should have won.
“I feel like I’ve had a pretty good year [too],” continued Wyrick, who has spent a lot of it spent in opponents’ backfields getting sacks or tackling ball carriers for losses.
Wyrick’s plans include going to trade school and becoming a union operator, he said, so his football career will almost certainly end when West Vigo’s season does.
“I’m gonna miss [football],” he said, “but if I go somewhere else [to play] it probably won’t be the same. I won’t have the teammates I’ve played with since third grade.”
That doesn’t mean football has to end for him this week, he added, offering a history lesson as evidence.
“It will be hard to see it end,” Wyrick said, “but we could go out like we did last year [when the Vikings opened sectional play by upsetting 2019 WIC champion Indian Creek]. If we play four quarters [every game] we can go pretty far.”
“Anybody who’s a football purist like the battles between offensive line and defensive line,” Cobb said. “And if you like defense, you like Evan Wyrick.”
