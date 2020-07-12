The 16th annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star Game was thwarted by weather on Saturday night but will be played today at Boys & Girls Club Park.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with the kickoff scheduled for 6.
A limited number of tickets have already been distributed and none will be sold at the gate to facilitate social distancing. Those without tickets can watch the game live on indianasportsnetwork.net however.
Fans who do already have tickets will have their temperatures taken at the gate and are asked to wear masks.
Most of those fans were already in the facility on Saturday when the first lightning was observed shortly after 6 p.m. Heavy rain and hail followed and the game was called off at about 8 p.m.
Several players from both teams got a little bit of exercise helping push cars that were stuck in mud. WVFCA president Greg Barrett and game director Tom Jones considered having the game on Sunday, but were wary of inflicting more vehicle damage.
Coaches for today's game are North Vermillion's Brian Crabtree for the Gold Division and Linton's Brian Oliver for the Black Division.
