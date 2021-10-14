Speed kills. Experience doesn’t hurt either.
Gibson Southern had plenty of both in Thursday’s Class 2A boys soccer regional semifinal against host West Vigo. The Titans were ruthless in how they administered their advantages too.
Two goals for Gibson Southern in the first five minutes set the tone as the Titans went on to defeat the Vikings 9-0, a game decided by mercy rule, to advance to Saturday’s regional championship at Washington.
The final score was a buzzkill for West Vigo, which was hosting its first regional soccer contest, but the experience of playing in a regional was not. Despite the loss, which ended with 13 minutes, 49 seconds left due to the mercy rule, the Vikings received a standing ovation at the end of the game from a sizable West Vigo crowd.
This adventure was about more than one match and one defeat.
“We were glad to have the moment here and I told the boys that. Don’t forget why you got to play tonight and no one else did in town,” West Vigo boys coach Brady Cole said.
The loss was heavy, but Cole said that when it comes to the progress of the Vikings program, there’s going to be days like this in the quest to get to where West Vigo can contend for regional championships itself.
“You have to go through games like this. Gibson Southern is going to put a licking on anybody, I won’t be surprised if they make it to the state championship,” Cole said. “We can learn from their chemistry. Those guys were all on the same page. They always gave that effort and they were everywhere.”
Class 2A No. 8 Gibson Southern (18-1) has nine seniors. With that comes the intuition of knowing where your teammates are on the field, and with that baked in, you can play at a blistering pace.
The Titans certainly did that … and it didn’t hurt that they have lethal finishers. Mosbah Alshwikh (24 goals), Isaac DeFelice (19) and Erick Hirsch (12) can all score and all would figure in the Titans’ first-half blitz.
Gibson Southern’s first attack was rewarded with a goal. Jake Romershausen put pressure on West Vigo goalkeeper Bryce Corbett. His initial shot was deflected and then hastily cleared across the front of the goalmouth. Hirsch was waiting at the other post for a tap-in just 52 seconds into the contest.
Gibson Southern kept the pressure up and scored again with 35:47 left. Romershausen’s free kick was deflected away by Corbett, but Cole Ambrose knocked in the rebound to make it 2-0.
And on it went. Goals by DeFelice and Alishwikh, each assisting the other, made it 4-0 before West Vigo got a shot. Ian Beaver’s effort at 21:15 went wide.
The Vikings (9-6) managed a couple of counter-attacks, but Gibson Southern never relented. DeFelice scored again before halftime to make it 5-0. It was a 400 level course in soccer for the Vikings. Instructions coming from the Titans bench instructed the players to direct headers on 50/50 balls. Many schools are just worried about getting to the headers at all.
“You try not to look at stats, but they lost one regular season game in the last two years. It is what it is
Gibson Southern, who never fully pulled their big guns off the field, added four more goals in the second half. Alshwikh’s third goal with 13:49 left ended the contest.
West Vigo said goodbye to eight seniors. In the last two seasons, the Vikings went 21-10-2 and won the program’s third sectional title.
“The legacy we put in place in huge, especially when we have a freshman class of nine. We built up from nothing. I was fortunate to get the job and we just tried to get better every year. Not in terms of record, but in terms of this [Cole pointed at his heart] and being a good person as well. It goes far beyond soccer,” Cole said.
