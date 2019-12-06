The Woodrow Wilson sixth-grade and Honey Creek seventh-grade boys basketball teams secured Vigo County championships Thursday evening, beating West Vigo 35-26 and Woodrow Wilson 48-40 respectively.
The sixth-grade contest tipped off first, with Woodrow Wilson and West Vigo squaring off. Despite a rocky start, West Vigo managed to take a 5-3 lead through the first six minutes behind baskets in the paint from Trentin Chambers and Landon Fields.
With 1:40 left before halftime, Woodrow Wilson managed to take a 10-5 lead behind a 3-point shot from Gavin Woelfle, his third of the contest. The Warriors managed to extend its lead, taking a 13-7 advantage at the half.
An early 3 from Woelfle advanced Wilson’s lead to 16-7 before West Vigo stormed back, pulling within 18-14 as the combination of Chambers and Fields continued to haunt the Warriors in the paint. The Trojans managed to chip away at the gap further, entering the fourth quarter down 20-18. Chambers had 14 points and 12 rebounds while Fields had eight points and ten rebounds.
With West Vigo breathing down its neck, Woodrow Wilson exploded into the fourth quarter on a 12-4 run behind several deep shots from Parker Higham and Brady Klopfenstein. West Vigo was unrelenting, finding points behind Chambers and Garrett Porter to cut the game to 32-26 with just over two minutes remaining. Despite the rally, the Warriors held on, capturing the sixth-grade championship 35-26. Woelfle paced the Warriors with 20 points through the contest.
“I thought we had some early jitters but as the game went on we settled in to the groove,” Woodrow Wilson sixth grade head coach Andy Higham said.
“West Vigo is a great team but we have a great group of kids as well and we played really well as a team tonight.”
The second game of the evening was the seventh grade contest between Honey Creek and Woodrow Wilson.
Both teams came out swinging in the opening minutes of the contest, eventually knotting the contest 9-9 behind a deep 3 from Honey Creek’s Nate Millington and seven points from Woodrow Wilson’s Trashaun Cockrell. The Warrior’s speed aided them past Honey Creek defenders through the first quarter, leading to a 14-12 advantage.
Honey Creek moved the ball efficiently around the perimeter in the second period, finding Josh Morgan for consecutive 3-point shots to take a 22-16 lead. Undeterred, the Warriors looked to Chad Michael down low, helping pull Wilson back within two points at halftime down 23-21.
Honey Creek turned back to its perimeter shooting in the third quarter, running ahead of Woodrow Wilson behind baskets from Peyton Turner. The Bees took a hefty 36-26 lead with eight minutes remaining in regulation. Turner led Honey Creek with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.
Woodrow Wilson was unwilling to give up through the final minutes of the game, going point-for-point in the fourth quarter. Stephen Markle willed his way to the basket for the Warriors but Wilson was forced to foul late in the contest. The ensuing Honey Creek free throws were enough for the Bees to secure a 48-40 victory, giving them an undefeated mark through the 2019 season.
“This team has worked its butt off all year and I couldn’t ask for more from any guy,” Honey Creek head coach Daniel Tanoos said.
“We are a family and this group is so special. We preach togetherness and this team has been such a fun group to coach.”
Sixth grade
WEST VIGO (26) – Matherly 0-2 1-2 1, Porter 1-7 0-0 2, Chambers 7-16 0-1 14, Fields 0-4 1-4 1, Pugh 4-21 0-2 8, Langer 0-0 0-0 0, Deighton 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-52 FG, 2-9 FT, 26 TP.
WOODROW WILSON (35) – Higham 1-4 0-0 3, Woelfle 6-10 4-7 20, Shelton 0-5 0-0 0, Klopfenstein 3-10 2-3 10, Gregg 0-4 0-0 0, Fields 0-0 2-2 2, Brown 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 10-38 FG, 8-12 FT, 35 TP.
West Vigo=5=2=11=8=—=26
Woodrow Wilson=3=10=7=15=—=35
3-point FG – WV 0-3, WW 7-24 (Woelfle 4-6, Klopfenstein 2-9, Higham 1-3); Rebounds – WV 43 (Chambers 12, Fields 10, Pugh 10, Team 11), WW 17 (Klopfenstein 6, Gregg 3, Team 8); Steals – WV 1 (Fields 1), WW 9 (Higham 3, Brown 1, Klopfenstein 2, Woelfle 1); Blocks – WV 0, WW 4 (Klopfenstein 4); Total Fouls – WV 14, WW 12.
Seventh grade
HONEY CREEK (48) – Millington 3-11 2-5 9, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 8-17 0-0 20, Boyce 1-3 4-7 6, Stewart 2-2 1-5 5, Morgan 3-5 0-0 8, Wells 0-0 0-0 0, Kyrouac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-38 FG, 7-17 FT, 48 TP.
WOODROW WILSON (40) – Cockrell 2-9 0-0 4, Duncan 9-19 1-2 23, Markle 4-8 0-1 8, Barrett 2-3 1-2 5, Herrin 0-6 0-0 0, Suggs 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 FG, 2-5 FT, 40 TP.
Honey Creek=12=11=13=12=—=48
Woodrow Wilson=14=7=5=14=—=40
3-point FG – HC 7-18 (Turner 4-10, Morgan 2-3, Millington 1-5), WW 4-14 (Duncan 4-10); Rebounds – HC 21 (Millington 5, Turner 4, Boyce 4, Stewart 4, Team 4), WW 32 (Markle 10, Michael 8, Herrin 4, Team 10); Steals – HC 4 (Millington 3, Boyce 1), WW 5 (Markle 2, Duncan 2, Cockrell 1); Blocks – HC 0, WW 0; Total Fouls – HC 11, WW 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.