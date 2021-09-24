Wolves' Wood becomes quarterback, hero

Parke Heritage football is quickly gaining a knack for winning in dramatic fashion.
But unlike two weeks ago at Tuscola (Ill.), when junior quarterback Christian Johnson threw a game-winning touchdown pass with six seconds left, the Wolves’ star gunslinger was in street clothes Friday at South Vermillion while nursing the ill effects of a concussion.
Therefore, instead of his usual airborne offense, coach Brian Moore went old-school on his formation — the wing-T. And despite just having a week to prepare, it looked like Parke Heritage never missed a beat.
Newfound quarterback Anthony Wood (converted from wide receiver and defensive back) threw for two touchdowns, while Caleb Basler’s clutch plays on both ends sealed the deal in the Wolves’ 28-16 win over a Wabash River Conference foe.
Wood didn’t throw often, only attempting six passes while sharing snaps with two other pass-throwers. But his arm was responsible for half of the Wolves’ points when adding in a late 2-point conversion. Not bad for his first start under center.
“Actually, we had a lot of fun [with the wing-T],” Moore said. “How about Anthony Wood? I don’t know if he’s ever really played quarterback very much … But man, he did it masterfully for us. He’s just such a good athlete, and his ability to just do something like that in one week was pretty impressive.”
Wood deserves his plaudits, but without late plays from a teammate it may have been for naught.
Up 20-16 on a crucial fourth-and-10 at the Wildcats’ 25-yard line, a reverse play to Basler almost ended in disaster as the ball careened off his chest for a fumble. The senior recovered the ball in stride and turned the corner, evading several tacklers en route to a critical score with 2:33 to play.
South Vermillion’s hopes were slim, but a Basler pick of senior quarterback Anthony Garzolini officially put an end to them. The Wolves neutralized Garzolini, one of the area’s top passers, to just 90 passing yards with two interceptions.
“I was very nervous when the ball bounced off my chest,” Basler said of his game-sealing touchdown. “I thought I screwed it up, but it bounced right back into my hands, then it was like heaven-sent. It was amazing.”
South Vermillion looked to grow into the game, but early mistakes had it playing from behind for all of it. The Wildcats were down two touchdowns by the time they first got the ball, having fumbled their first kickoff return following a Wolves score. Garzolini also had just one pass in the first half — a Nas McNeal interception that turned into six Parke Heritage points.
Two rushing scores, one each from James Mancourt and Garzolini, cut into the deficit, but Basler’s late touchdown proved to be the dagger. But without the Wolves’ defense making big plays, that dagger may have never happened in the first place.
“We made plays when we needed to,” Moore said. “Defensively, to get the takeaways and just to play after the first series when [South Vermillion] just marched it [down the field], we adjusted and we played pretty good defense at times. They’re a pretty good offense, honestly, and so I was real pleased with this defensively.”
