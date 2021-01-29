In sports? Scoreboards tell the truth of the outcome, but they can also provide a bit of fake news in the journey to get to that outcome.
The scoreboard at Riverton Parke indicated a 73-44 victory for Parke Heritage in the battle of Parke County. That is a fact and it would seem to indicate that it was a stroll in the park for the powerful Wolves. It was far from that, though, as the Panthers put up a fight long past when they were expected to.
The other part of the story is that while there were two varsity boys basketball teams on the floor, they’re at completely different stages of their development.
Parke Heritage is the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A and is primed for a big trip to Lafayette Jeff on Saturday to attempt to burnish their state bonafides. Riverton Parke has four starters who weren’t varsity players last year and the Panthers were missing guard Pierson Barnes and then lost Ashton Hines five minutes into the contest.
These are two ships moving towards different destinations and in their own ways? They both reached where they wanted to go.
“I get frustrated with our guys, but you have to put it in perspective, all of this winning came real quick for us. We weren’t very good the first year of Parke Heritage, then all of the sudden, the wins came in bunches,” Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky said.
“We’re still learning how to win and be that team. That’s takes time. Nights like this are good for us. As painful as it is to go through it, we need some reality checks,” he added.
Riverton Parke (5-5, 2-2) struggled in certain areas. The Panthers’ 18 turnovers hurt and the Wolves had a 45-23 edge in rebounds, a major reason the Wolves had a whopping 72-37 edge in shot attempts. Yet? The Panthers were only down six midway through the third quarter until Parke Heritage’s experience and athleticism carried the day.
“This is our 10th game and we returned one starter. We’ve not seen athletes like this. This is new to them. Not having summer or fall or full practices. Playing teams like this? It’s about pride and getting better. We had to take advantage of this opportunity and we did,” Riverton Parke coach Mitch Simmons said.
Parke Heritage’s stars ultimately shone through. Christian Johnson led all scorers with 24 points. Underrated center Connor Davis had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six steals. Davis is being used as a kind of point center and is the sun around which the rest of the Wolves orbit.
“We do a lot of things centered around Connor Davis. He missed a lot of shots he normally makes in the first half, but he changes the complexion of the game because his length, his ability to take space, and his passing opens up a lot of things for some of the other guys,” said Schelsky, who also complimented Davis’s defense in Parke Heritage’s trapping scheme.
“Connor is deceptively quick and instinctive on defense. He’s made a career out of other teams thinking he looks unassuming on the perimeter and then he’s reading what you’re doing and laying it up on the other end,” he said.
At first, it seemed Parke Heritage’s aggressiveness, rebounding and defensive swarm would overwhelm the Panthers as a 13-4 run to end the quarter staked the Wolves to a 17-8 lead.
However, the Panthers controlled the second quarter, and they did so without Barnes and Hines, and with youngsters like sophomore Matthew Mullins on the floor.
Riverton Parke also got another talented sophomore – Deron Hazzard – going from the field. He scored nine of his team-high 20 points in the second quarter as Riverton Parke sliced Parke Heritage’s halftime lead to 27-22.
“We knew as a coaching staff that this was a county rivalry that Riverton Parke was up for the game and had nothing to lose. I don’t think our guys took them seriously and weren’t mentally ready to play, which is to take nothing away from Riverton Parke,” Schelsky said.
The gap was 36-30 with under four minutes left in the third quarter when the Wolves regained one part of their game they had struggled with until that point – Parke Heritage began to make its 3-point shots.
Up until that point in the game, the Wolves had only made two 3-pointers, but after that stage of the game, the Wolves buried five of them and the lead began to increase with it. The Wolves led 51-32 by the end of the third quarter and the Panthers didn’t have an answer late.
“We’re marching the march to March. That’s when we want to be our best. You don’t want to peak in January,” said Simmons, whose Panthers play at Indianapolis Providence Cristo Rey on Saturday.
Parke Heritage has the challenge of the Lafayette Jeff Bronchos and their Northwestern-bound star – Brooks Barnhizer.
“We need to get to different parts of the state and different styles of teams,” Schelsky said. “It’s a chance for our guys to get on the map. People around here know who Parke Heritage is, but tomorrow is a chance for us to make a name for ourselves. We need a test like that.”
