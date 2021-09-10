Wolves use passing attack for win at Tuscola

Tell Christian Johnson to throw and more often than not it finds a target.
In a tumultuous week for Parke Heritage football, it needed the arm of its junior quarterback for all of it, right until the end. And the gunslinger delivered in a short-notice game at Tuscola (Ill.) with the poise of a signal caller well beyond his years.
Johnson threw for five touchdowns in a thrilling 36-28 Wolves win over the Warriors, throwing the game-winning 16-yard pass to wideout and brother Noble Johnson with six seconds left in what’s likely to be one of the area’s best games this year.
After getting blown out by Adams Central last week, Wolves head coach Brian Moore said his team needed a rejuvenation of its spirits Friday. Parke Heritage got it in perhaps the most thrilling of ways.
“To overcome that adversity, that’s what is going to make us better,” Moore said. “To get this win is huge, because last week we got our butts kicked. Coming back, we really needed to get a win this week to get us going again. ... This is huge for our season, getting a win against a quality team."
If there was ever an opponent that was going to give the Wolves a test outside the realm of the Wabash Valley, Tuscola was it. The Warriors have won multiple state titles in their history as one of Illinois prep football’s small-school powerhouses.
With its home crowd behind it, Tuscola lit the first fireworks by recovering a Parke Heritage fumble on the opening kickoff, scoring four plays later via a 4-yard run by quarterback Peyton Armstrong.
But the Wolves’ passing attack undoubtedly had the most explosive plays of the quarter.
Christian Johnson found senior wideout Andrece Miller for a 53-yard score on his second passing attempt, with a two-point pass to Nas McNeal giving Parke Heritage an early advantage. Miller then punctuated the next drive with style by catching a 21-yard touchdown one-handed.
“They go hard every day, and I’m with them every day throughout the week,” Johnson said of his receiving corps, of whom he connected with five different wideouts in the game. “In school, after school, doesn’t matter. We’re always together, so we just click.”
A more defensive second quarter tied the score 14-14 at half, but Armstrong and Johnson both ensured the pace wouldn’t be slowed for long. The players were involved in every one of their corresponding teams’ touchdowns, though Armstrong (three rushing, one passing) preferred to use his feet to do the job.
But it was Johnson who didn’t crack under pressure. Down 28-22 with 5:23 left in the fourth, Johnson threw for 67 yards (and converted a 4th-and-10) to tie it with 3:39 to go. Tuscola went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, from where Johnson orchestrated the go-ahead score via a nine-play drive in under two minutes.
Elite passers don’t come across the small-school game often. Moore is sure glad he’s got one of them.
“He’s a special talent,” Moore said. “And brother Noble is obviously a great receiver. ... The way we moved the ball at the end, we can move like that all the time.”
