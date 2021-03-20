Colson Montgomery was all he was cracked up to be — and then some — for Southridge in high school basketball Saturday afternoon at the Class 2A Washington Semistate.
But despite the best efforts of the Raiders' star, Parke Heritage had a five-man effort and was tough in the clutch, beating Southridge 40-36 to earn a spot in the state finals two weeks from now.
"[Montgomery] was the best player in the game," coach Rich Schelsky of the Wolves said after the 6-foot-5 guard had 25 of his team's 36 points, plus seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocked shots, "but we probably have [at least] the next three best players."
Or, as one Parke Heritage fan was heard to say during the postgame celebration, "It came down to the team that was toughest was going to win. And we did."
Parke Heritage trailed just once, at 5-4 after a Montgomery 3-pointer about two minutes into the game, but back-to-back baskets by Connor Davis put the Wolves on top and they never trailed again. Davis, in fact, carried his team for awhile, scoring 10 of its 15 first-quarter points on his way to a 14-point, 13-rebound performance.
"It's all about reading the ball," Davis said when asked about his work on the offensive boards. "My teammates trust me; they know if they miss, I'll get the rebound."
Parke Heritage built a 15-9 lead in the first quarter, but the Raiders got the last basket of that period and the first four points of the second quarter to tie the score at 15. It was tied again at 17 with 5:20 remaining before halftime, but Southridge went scoreless the rest of the half. In a game played deliberately by both teams, possessions lasting a minute or more weren't unusual for either team, and Riley Ferguson of the Wolves broke the tie with 4:25 remaining before halftime and assisted Anthony Wood on a rare fast-break basket for the only other score before intermission.
"[Both teams are] very similar," Schelsky said later. "We both guard, and we both value possessions."
Parke Heritage opened the third quarter with a 7-2 run, taking a nine-point lead at 28-19 on a 3-pointer by Christian Johnson. But, Schelsky said, the game wasn't over.
"With a player that special, we knew he wasn't gonna let us run away," the coach said, and it was 28-23 at the end of the third quarter.
Montgomery hit two free throws to open the fourth period, but Ferguson answered with a rebound basket. Montgomery scored again, but Noble Johnson — sidelined momentarily in the third quarter when he dislocated his chronic shoulder — got to the lane for his first basket and a 32-27 lead.
Montgomery was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws, cutting the lead to 32-30. The Wolves missed a pair of free throws but got a defensive stop, and Wood found Ferguson alone underneath for a basket and a four-point lead. Then the Raiders scored twice in a row, however, and it was 34-34 with just under three minutes to play.
"There was no doubt," Christian Johnson insisted when asked about that stretch of the game. "We were up or tied the whole game, and we take care of every possession."
With Southridge amping up its defensive pressure, Ferguson found himself bumped near the top of the key and nearly lost the ball. Instead, moments later he nailed a 3-pointer, and the Wolves were ahead to stay.
"I saw an opening, the first opening I really got all night," Ferguson said after the game. "I just pulled the trigger and shot it."
Southridge scored to get within 37-36 with a little over a minute to go, but would score no more. Noble Johnson hit two clutch free throws for a three-point lead with 30 seconds left, and Ferguson hit the front end of a one-and-one with 3.6 seconds left for the clinching point.
Ferguson added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Wolves, with Christian Johnson getting seven. No other Southridge player besides Montgomery scored more than five, and the Wolves nearly doubled the Raiders on the boards.
"We knew we had to stop No. 23 [Montgomery], because he's a great rebounder and so is No. 2 [Sam Sermersheim]," Davis said. "We had to keep a body on them and then we could get [all the rebounds]."
Christian Johnson, incidentally, took over guarding Montgomery when his older brother was out with his injury — "We got [the shoulder] back in place while I was on the bench, and it felt all right," Noble Johnson said — and continued doing so the rest of the way.
"I told coach [Schelsky] I wanted [Montgomery]," the younger brother, not happy with his own production, said. "If it was not going to work for me on the offensive end, I figured I'd try the defensive end."
"This is two weeks in a row when we had the other team make a run at us in the fourth quarter," Schelsky said, "but each time we held our poise and won the game."
"We kept our composure, got to the basket and scored when we needed to," Noble Johnson said.
Now the Wolves have two weeks to prepare for Bankers Life Fieldhouse and top-ranked Fort Wayne Blackhawk, which made short work of eighth-ranked Blackford and ended the career of 3,000-point scorer Luke Brown in Saturday's other Class 2A semistate.
"It's unbelievable," said Noble Johnson. "We have great coaches, and [Schelsky's] got us here and got us ready."
"It hasn't really set in yet," Ferguson said when asked about his emotions, "but it's every kid's dream to go to state, and I'm living it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.