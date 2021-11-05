Perhaps the most dangerous part of Parke Heritage football is that with each passing week in the playoffs, it seems to be getting even better.
Take for instance Friday night’s all-Parke County sectional final against rival Riverton Parke. The Panthers, underdogs in the title game but full of confidence following a semifinal upset over Covington last week, utilized their run-heavy offense to grind out a 13-play scoring drive and lessen a deficit 12-8 with less than a minute until halftime.
Riverton Parke got the inkling it could play with the Wolves using their style to their advantage. Until it couldn’t.
A 68-yard, buzzer-beating passing score from Christian Johnson to Caleb Basler with 3.1 seconds left gave the Wolves a two-score lead with the second-half kickoff in tow. Parke Heritage scored on that ensuing drive, and cruised to an eventual 34-16 win and first sectional title since the coop between Rockville and Turkey Run began.
The command of pace and vast improvement of its defense — Parke Heritage’s other allowed score came with most starters out in garbage time — has coach Brian Moore’s team possibly hitting another gear at just the right time. The Wolves are going to need it, too: Class A No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran will visit Rockville in the regional round next week.
“It’s a big monkey off the back,” Moore said. “[We] got the big play right before half and then came out the second half and just ran the ball. ... That’s what we’re capable of.”
Downpours all around the Wabash Valley last Friday played a major role in Riverton Parke’s surprising run to the sectional final, conditions that fit well for a team that rarely throws the ball, like it did just four times against Parke Heritage.
But showers gave way to chill with silverware on the line and the Wolves offense heated things up.
That’s not to say it didn’t take a bit of help to get going. Parke Heritage capitalized on two Riverton Parke turnovers for its first pair of scores, then came the Basler touchdown and a 77-yard scoring drive right after halftime.
The explosiveness continued — Johnson tailed off for a 68-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal it for good — but perhaps encouragingly for the Wolves, the defense held mostly firm. Some of the players certainly feel confident about what they’re seeing.
“Everybody around here thinks we’re not a good defensive team and that we only put up a lot of points, but I think we’re starting to get known as a defensive team,” said Christian's brother Noble Johnson, who now has an IHSAA state-record 270 receptions for his career. “[Riverton Parke] held us pretty low, honestly, offensively. But I mean, we think if we score seven points, that’s enough for us to win ball games.”
Will the improvement show against the might of Lutheran next week? That’s the million-dollar question. Moore says that Parke Heritage has been in plenty of “regional-level games” to prepare them for what’s to come, but obviously hasn’t actually competed for one in some time.
It’ll take a herculean effort to upend the Saints, but with tools Moore has at his disposal, who knows?
“We’re just going to cut it loose,” Moore said. “Let’s go. And I’m excited about it, to be completely honest.”
