Wolves' press, rebounding carry day in Parke County scrap

Parke Heritage’s game is to cause chaos and create easy scoring opportunities with its full-court pressure.
For a time, it appeared intra-county rival Riverton Parke would be unmoved, but eventually, the Wolves’ pressure had its intended effect.
After a stumble to start, Parke Heritage’s press – and its prowess on the offensive boards – helped the Wolves roll back with a vengeance. Parke Heritage broke away in the second quarter and earned a 62-39 victory, the second time Parke Heritage has beaten Riverton Parke this season.
Christian Johnson led Parke Heritage with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Derron Hazzard paced Riverton Parke with 17 points. Ashton Hines added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers.
The matchup featured two teams searching for some form. The Wolves (8-8, 2-2) snapped a streak in which it had lost six of seven. The Panthers (5-10, 1-3) lost their ninth in 10 games.
Riverton Parke surprised Parke Heritage with a strong start. Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky called time on the 4-0 Panthers start as the Wolves committed three turnovers in the first minute-plus of the game.
Schelsky said Parke Heritage’s press has been working well recently, but he decided to save it for later in the game. A decision he regretted.
“I sometimes out-think myself. We’ve been struggling with scoring so much that we needed to pick up the pace of the game and create offense from our defense, so we’ve been going with a press more,” Schelsky said. “By some stroke of non-genius, I started the game by backing the press off a little bit. Very quickly, I said the heck with that.”
Riverton Parke hung in there well into the first quarter, not committing a turnover against the Wolves’ press until the 3:05 mark of the period.
However, once the turnovers did start? They rained down for the Panthers.
Parke Heritage built an 11-4 quarter-closing run on the three turnovers Riverton Parke had. The Panthers were hampered by early foul trouble and Parke Heritage’s control of the boards. It was 16-11 at the end of the period, but matters were clearly trending in the Wolves’ direction.
The Wolves grew accustomed to the Panthers’ 3-2 zone and began exploiting it. Offensive rebounding helped. Riverton Parke was out-rebounded 24-18 in the first half, many of the Wolves’ boards were offensive ones.
“We spent all week preparing for that zone and literally almost every time we shot the ball, we’d scream, ‘rebound’. We’re not very big and we don’t feel we have an advantage in rebounding against many of them, but this was one of the ones we did. We had to make that a factor, and to our kids’ credit, we did that,” said Schelsky, as Parke Heritage took 17 more shots than Riverton Parke did in the contest.
Riverton Parke coach Aaron Hines knew rebounding might be a problem.
“Our best defense is a zone, but we rebound the worst of it and that’s what really hurt us tonight,” Hines said.
The Wolves scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to grow their advantage to 15. The end of that run began an impressive one for Christian Johnson.
The Wolves junior scored 10 straight points for the Wolves in a little over a minute-and-a-half. He capped the personal spurt with a steal in stride and an easy glide to the bucket for a layup that put the Wolves up 31-14. The Wolves had a 20-point halftime lead as they outscored the Panthers 20-5 in the second period.
Parke Heritage didn’t press in the second half as the game was largely even to the end, but by then? Parke Heritage had done what it needed to do.
Despite the loss, Hines feels good about the Panthers’ directon.
“Our kids’ effort was great, but we’re struggling to put together a full game,” Hines said. “I’m very optimistic. We have kids doing the right stuff. We’re shooting with a little more confidence. We’re young. When healthy, we start five juniors. We’ve got a light at the end of the tunnel and we’re starting to get healthy,” Hines said.
Parke Heritage has a stern test tomorrow as Lafayette Jeff visits. Riverton Parke is next in action next Thursday as Attica comes to the Panthers’ gym.
“This season has had so many distractions and stops and restarts for us. Eventually, we had to get some continuity and consistency,” Schelsky said. “Finally this week, we had our whole team and we got to practice for a week. We’ve got a great team coming in [Saturday] and we’ll show up. We know, eventually, we’ll be a decent team.”
