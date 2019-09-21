Parke Heritage and North Vermillion continued on what looks like a collision course for the Wabash River Conference high school football championship Friday, the Wolves routing Eastern Greene 51-0 on the road and the Falcons downing Riverton Parke 35-0 at home.
Still unbeaten for the season a 5-0 overall, Parke Heritage is on the road the next two weekends: at South Vermillion this Friday, at North Vermillion on Oct. 4.
The Falcons, 4-1 but 3-0 in the WRC, go to dangerous Attica this Friday before hosting the Wolves.
Riverton Parke, 1-4 both overall and in conference play, begins two weeks of nonconference games this Friday with a 7:30 p.m. home game against Indianapolis Shortridge.
In other Indiana games Friday:
• Northview 42, Owen Valley 0 — At Brazil, the Knights routed the Patriots for the third time in two years as Korbin Allen had a big night running the ball. Now 3-2, Northview plays at unbeaten North Putnam this Friday.
• North Knox 54, North Central 0 — At Bicknell, the Warriors improved to 4-1 while the Thunderbirds fell to 1-4. This week is no easier for North Central, which travels to West Washington.
• Linton 27, Boonville 16 — At Linton, the Miners stretched their winning streak to four against a Class 4A opponent and host North Daviess this week.
In Illinois:
• Marshall 20, Robinson 14 — At Robinson, the Lions improved to 2-2, 2-1 in Little Illini Conference play, and will host Olney this week. Robinson, 1-3 and 1-2, will be at Casey.
• Paris 51, Red Hill 30 — At Paris, the Tigers celebrated homecoming with a big offensive night against the winless Salukis. Now 3-1 both overall and in the LIC, the Tigers play their nonconference game this week at Macomb.
• Casey 21, Flora 7 — At Flora, the surging Warriors knocked the Wolves from the unbeaten ranks and improved to 2-2 both overall and in the LIC heading into this Friday's home game with Robinson. Storm Washburn's second touchdown, a 95-yard run with 1:45 left, was the clinching score.
• Martinsville 48, Dugger Union (Ind.) 0 — At Martinsville, Carlos Herrera rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown in 13 carries and Sebastian Herrera and Lane Wilhoit had two touchdowns each as the Bluestreaks got into the win column. Martinsville, 1-3, is at Kincaid (South Fork) this week, while the 0-3 Bulldogs have homecoming against the Indiana Deaf School on Oct. 5.
• Watseka-St. Anne 40, OPH 0 — At Oblong, host Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville fell to 0-4 heading into a road game this week at Salt Fork.
