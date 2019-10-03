The statewide Twitter poll is including Friday night's Wabash River Conference game between Parke Heritage and North Vermillion as a candidate for the best high school football game in the state, and it would be hard to argue against that.
In Vigo County, Terre Haute South celebrates its homecoming against Brebeuf in the first of three season-ending regular-season games that will help decide if the Braves — the South Braves, not the Brebeuf ones — have a good season or a really, really good season.
And in Illinois, the playoffs have arrived. No, not the actual postseason playoffs, but the battle to get to them. A 5-4 regular-season record is no guarantee — Casey's Warriors can attest to that — so the three-loss teams going into this weekend are battling the next four weeks to extend their seasons. Looking at you Lions, Maroons and Warriors.
There's also a four-game Saturday slate highlighted by the Dugger Homecoming (yes, it's capitalized).
Game by game:
• Brebeuf (5-1) at Terre Haute South (5-1), 7:30 p.m. — The visitors lost to Indianapolis Chatard (no disgrace there), have won five straight since then and are ranked sixth in Class 3A. South, seventh in Class 5A, lost 28-23 in Indianapolis as this rivalry took off last year.
• Terre Haute North (2-4, 0-4 Conference Indiana) at Southport (4-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m. — On paper, the Patriots are probably underdogs the next three weeks. On the field, if they can score some points, they have a shot.
• North Putnam (5-1, 2-1 WIC West) at West Vigo (4-2, 1-2), 7 p.m. — The refuse-to-lose Cougars finally did last week, losing from ahead instead of winning from behind. Vikings can clinch a winning regular season with a win.
• Greencastle (3-3, 0-3) at Northview (4-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. — After week two, the Tiger Cubs were unbeaten and the Knights winless. The home team is favored to make it five wins in a row, but the visitors — until last week, at least — never lose by much.
• Sullivan (3-3, 1-2) at South Putnam (4-2, 2-1), 7 p.m. — Last two weeks have indicated that the Golden Arrows are at least on their way to where they want to be. If that's the case, these teams will have identical records by the end of the night.
• Riverton Parke (2-4) at North Central (1-5), 7 p.m. — Panthers seeking second win in a row, Thunderbirds looking for a boost. Whichever team is healthiest is probably the favorite.
• Fountain Central (0-6, 0-4 Wabash River Conference) at South Vermillion (3-3, 2-2), 7 p.m. — Mustangs are guaranteed their first losing regular season since 2008 and just their second since 2002. The Wildcats are not expected to be sympathetic.
• Parke Heritage (6-0, 4-0) at North Vermillion (5-1, 4-0), 7 p.m. — Ranked third and seventh respectively in Class A, these two teams battle for what looks to be the WRC title Friday. If they don't meet again in sectional play at least one of them will be extremely disappointed.
• Linton (5-1) at North Knox (4-2), 7 p.m. — Neither team has lost by more than a touchdown this year, all three of those setbacks against Class 3A teams. The Miners had better not think too much about their 42-6 win last season, however, because the Warriors are much improved.
• Marshall (2-3, 2-2 Little Illini Conference) at Paris (4-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. CDT — The host Tigers are playing to defend their conference title but, as mentioned previously, the Lions need this game badly. Should be fun.
• Robinson (2-3, 2-2) at Newton (3-2, 2-2), 7 p.m. CDT — The Eagles probably don't have a way to win the LIC, but both these teams would like to play an extra game or two.
Saturday
• Indiana Deaf (2-2) at Dugger Union (0-3), 2 p.m. — Last home game this fall for the undermanned Bulldogs, who are trying to lay a foundation for the future.
• Casey (2-3, 2-3) at Lawrenceville (1-4, 1-4), 2 p.m. CDT — Warriors had been trending upward until last week. They can't afford a letdown here.
• Low Point-Washburn (1-2) at Martinsville (1-4), 1 p.m. CDT — Not sure why the visitors have played fewer games. The Bluestreaks have been battlers this fall.
• OPH (0-5) at Red Hill (0-5), 1 p.m. CDT — Both teams had higher hopes than this, and only one of them will get a boost.
