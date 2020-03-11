If Rich Schelsky’s concentration ever wavered last Saturday night during the championship game of the Class 2A Southmont Sectional, he could glance up at the opposite side of the gym to a sight that probably made the Parke Heritage High School boys basketball coach smile.
That half of the facility was full, mostly with people attired in silver and black.
“That represented everything we’ve done the last two years in having a cohesive community,” Schelsky said this week. “It’s really neat [the fans and players] got to experience something like this.”
Although there were some reservations about the consolidation of Rockville and Turkey Run two years ago, the students themselves seemed quick to put any differences aside. Athletically there were successes in volleyball and football to celebrate, and now the boys basketball team — 8-16 in its first season a year ago — travels to Greenfield Central on Saturday for its first-ever regional appearance.
And the cohesiveness of the team is certainly one of the reasons for that.
“We all knew each other and we never really hated each other,” recalled senior Logan White, not only a key member of the basketball team but also a 3,802-yard passer for the football team.
“We began hanging out and we developed a chemistry that’s unbreakable.”
“When we first came together, I didn’t know what to expect,” admitted senior guard Austin Petrillo, coincidentally one of White’s receivers in football too. “People told us we’d be a basketball school, but we weren’t really clicking [last year]. This season we started to play as a team better.”
The improvement showed up pretty quickly during the summer season.
“I could tell in our practices and on the court that we were becoming more of a team,” said White. “Our chemistry was getting better.”
“The summer kind of sparked everything,” added senior forward J.T. O’Brien — he’s also a tight end, by the way. “It foreshadowed our season and showed what we’re capable of doing.”
“After summer workouts, I had great confidence,” said senior Jaylen Crull — yes, another receiver. “We started working as a team and that’s what we were lacking last year. Now we’re a family.
“I don’t know if I expected this much [success],” Crull continued. “It’s more than you could hope for as a player.”
White, incidentally, is the only senior who starts, which says two things: his classmates are unselfish and team-oriented, and the Parke Heritage run might not end with this season.
“The future is very promising,” Schelsky agreed. “I thought we would be a lot better [than last year]; we got a year older, a year stronger, we got bigger and more mature. But I don’t think I would’ve said we’d win 23 games [so far].”
Joining White in the starting lineup are usually junior center Connor Davis, who has never been anything but a varsity starter while in high school; junior guard Riley Ferguson; freshman point guard Christian Johnson; and sophomore Noble Johnson. And depth is definitely a strength of the Wolves.
“We’ve got players,” said the 6-foot-7 O’Brien, who often comes off the bench as his team’s rim protector. “We have a lot of scorers, but last year defense was the lacking point. Now it’s what makes our team so good.”
“We’ve been grinding like no other. I hope that works out for us,” said Crull.
“It’s been one of those magical rides, a special season [so far],” said Schelsky. “We’ve definitely exceeded our expectations.”
• One more senior — While all the Wolves are enjoying their tournament run, it’s doubtful if any of them are having more fun than Lorenzo Tassi.
An exchange student from Italy, Tassi — who has played basketball since he was 5 years old — logged most of his minutes this season on the junior varsity team. That hasn’t bothered him in the slightest as he’s witnessed Hoosier Hysteria for the first time.
“American basketball is like a dream,” he said this week. “I just wanted to experience this type of game.
“I’m lucky to be on a team like this,” Tassi continued. “I am realizing that dream right now.”
He doesn’t feel like a newcomer either, he indicated.
“I feel like I’m part of this team always,” he said.
