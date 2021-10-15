Wolves avoid downpour, win 54-18 behind Johnson and Johnson (and Wood)

If there was going to be anything to stop Parke Heritage's football team, it wasn’t going to be a team — but the elements.
A game-long downpour contributed to the Wolves’ 35-0 loss to powerhouse Adams Central earlier in the year, and though favored against Fountain Central in his team’s regular-season finale, Parke Heritage coach Brian Moore worried that rain could neutralize his team’s offensive firepower.
Good thing the Class A No. 7-ranked Wolves took care of business well before rainfall hit.
Scoring all its points in the first half — with a monster 38-point second quarter to boot — Parke Heritage demolished Fountain Central 54-18 to win the outright Wabash River Conference title and lengthen a now four-game winning streak ahead of sectionals next week.
A mere light drizzle was all the precipitation that affected the first 24 minutes of play before torrential rain impacted most of the second half, which by that time the Wolves rested starters. All that first group had done was obtain an eye-popping 426 yards of offense in the first half and made Moore a happy man.
"The [assistant] coaches will tell you, I was nervous about this," Moore said about his pregame feelings. "But the darn kids acted like it wasn’t even wet out there. They cut well and they did what they needed to do. They played really well.”
When a team has the athleticism Parke Heritage does, things often come easy regardless of opponent or conditions.
Junior quarterback Christian Johnson finished with 311 yards and four touchdowns through the air, another stellar night for one of the area’s top signal-callers. His favorite target was wideout Anthony Wood, who he connected with six times for 109 yards and two scores.
Christian’s brother, tailback Noble Johnson, marked his Senior Night with a touchdown run early in the second quarter, another weapon in the Wolves’ armada.
“It makes life much easier,” Noble Johnson said. “We’re getting to be able to run the ball pretty well [with] good running backs and our defense is getting three-and-outs, so we’re liking it right now. We’re doing pretty good.”
The Wolves’ first-half scoring outburst was in part due to quality defense [the Mustangs only had one first down before halftime] and that they got the ball back twice from four total onside kicks — two intentional and two not as they were scuffed kicks, Moore said. Intended or not, Parke Heritage took hold of its opportunities when it got them, posting 20 first downs without a punt in the first half alone.
“It was to a point where I was kind of getting after our kids like, ‘Can you just kick the ball?’ because it looks bad,” Moore said. “But at the same time, you know, we will onside kick. … We didn’t aim to do that … [but] that was huge because now we’re up 16 before they can even catch their breath.”
But no matter how the Wolves get it done, they push a pace few in the state can match. With win-or-go-home games from here on out, it’ll be their time to test their style against the state’s elite.
“Our chemistry is getting better,” Moore said. “I think we’re starting to click and we’re starting to come together as a team. … We’ve just got to believe in ourselves, we’ve just got to keep playing great offense and continue to play better and better defense, which we’re starting to do. So that makes us excited.”
