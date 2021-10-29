Wolves add defensive strength to offensive might

As frightening as Parke Heritage football’s offense is most of the time, its defense often mirrors it in being terrifying. And not for good reason.
Just ask coach Brian Moore and his assistants what the team’s “Achilles heel” is — the defense. Shootouts have been the norm in Wolves high school games this year, with the team allowing double-figure points in every game and at least 26 points four times.
But a downpour in Parke Heritage’s sectional semifinal win against South Putnam on Friday is just what the Wolves needed for by far their best performance stopping the ball this season.
The Wolves earned the goose egg — 38-0 — against the Eagles to clinch a berth to the sectional final against upset specialist Riverton Parke, which shocked Covington in the other semifinal Friday.
South Putnam, which entered Friday with an 8-2 record, only mustered 77 yards on the ground, nearly half of which came on a 33-yard run on its first play from scrimmage. The conditions certainly played a role, but Parke Heritage only let up 59 yards through the air too.
It was a complete performance in every sense — and the Wolves hope it’ll shut some critics up.
“Everyone wants to say that we can’t stop the run,” Wolves quarterback Christian Johnson said. “And we just came out and proved them wrong.”
Speaking of Johnson, the swampy turf had little to no effect on his normal firepower. The junior was involved on every score — throwing for three and running for three — for a great performance on its own, but he even added in an interception on defense off Eagles quarterback Wyatt Mullin on the first play of the second half.
Johnson threw for 174 yards but also ran for 104 as he proved his might as the Wolves’ do-it-all athlete, a X-factor that could spur Parke Heritage deep into the playoffs.
“Hats off,” Moore said. “Christian’s such a strong kid … and when your quarterback can throw it and run it it’s just really hard to account for. [It’s] that extra man. … In the modern era, if the [quarterback] can run the ball, now you gotta play against all 11 [players] and the running game. Defensively, it can be a nightmare.”
Cheers bellowed from the Parke Heritage crowd (and some of its sideline) as the PA announcer broke news that Riverton Parke had upset Covington in a 14-12 win, knowing that on paper the Trojans (8-3) were to provide a tougher test than the Panthers (4-6), who lost to the Wolves 48-20 on Oct. 8.
One man that wasn’t erupting in joy over it was Moore. Riverton Parke can score points for fun, too (it’s put up at least 60 twice this year), and if Parke Heritage’s defense decides to take a week off from its stellar outing this week, the Wolves could be in a world of hurt.
With others trying and failing before, it’s now time for Parke Heritage to try and play like the favorite.
“I’ll tell you what, you better take Riverton Parke seriously,” Moore said. “They can flat run the football … we’re going to have to bring our A-game, and we know that. They’re obviously getting better.”
