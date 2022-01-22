With sectional approaching, North girls lose at Brownsburg

The good news for the Terre Haute North girls basketball team was that in the overall scheme of things, Saturday’s 59-40 loss to Brownsburg didn’t really mean that much.
The bad news? If Saturday was the measuring stick for the upcoming IHSAA sectional, the Patriots have a lot of ground to make up in a hurry.
Brownsburg started the game on a 13-2 run and seemed a step ahead of the Patriots’ defense from the opening minute, winning the majority of both the rebounds and the loose balls throughout the contest. Terre Haute North never got comfortable on Saturday at Varsity Fieldhouse, falling to the team that will host their sectional in two weeks’ time.
“Brownsburg has a great team and their coach does a great job, but I think we didn’t play with the energy and effort for 32 minutes that I would have liked to see,” said Terre Haute North assistant coach Brian Stewart, who stood in while coach Nathan Dillion was participating in a friend’s wedding. “We knew going into the game that we needed to control the defensive boards and wanted to get out in transition, but we didn’t do that on a consistent basis. Our defensive effort wasn’t up to par this game.”
The result was that Brownsburg (13-9) got plenty of open looks from beyond the arc, and the Bulldogs got comfortable pretty quickly. Brownsburg shot 44 percent from 3-point range, with Miya Webb and Kailyn Terrell combining to hit six of the Bulldogs’ deep shots. Terrell led Brownsburg with just 12 points, a mark of how balanced Brownsburg was.
Part of the reason the Bulldogs got so comfortable was that the Patriots (15-7) never adjusted to their offense and never showed the fight they needed on defense. When the Bulldogs did miss, they usually found their way to the rebound, grabbing 31 of them to North’s 18 to keep several possessions alive.
“We came out kind of slow on defense,” said North senior Zoe Stewart, a 5-foot-9 guard who did break the school's single-season scoring record of Livia (Hester) Scott (503 in 1991-92) with her 29 points Saturday.
Stewart now has 529 points this season and 1,527 for her career, which is within shouting distance of the 1,607 points racked up by 1999 North graduate Jennifer Turner. The Murray State-bound Stewart also set the single-game record of 45 points against Marshall, Ill., on Jan. 11.
“Usually, [defense] is our big thing and what we know will help us win games," she continued. "But they just played with more effort than us and we didn’t really meet their effort level.”
Nor could the Patriots match the Bulldogs on the offensive end. Brownsburg was willing to let Stewart shoot from mid-range, but would not give her much of a look from behind the arc, knowing how deadly she can be from that part of the court. Throughout the contest, the Bulldogs picked her up whenever she had anything close to a look from long range, forcing the Patriots to find another plan.
The defensive effort worked, as Stewart — and the Patriots — didn’t sink a 3-pointer until just a minute remained in the third quarter. By that time, the Brownsburg lead was 27 points and it was clear that the shot wasn’t going to have an effect on the final score. Stewart ended up leading all scorers, but most of her scoring came after the Bulldogs put the contest to bed.
“I think [Saturday] was just a bad day, so we’ve got to take this as a learning experience and be ready to go next game,” Zoe Stewart said. “If you don’t come out with energy, you’re probably not going to be the top [team]. We’ve got to play with intensity all the time from the jump.”
The Patriots don’t have much time to learn that lesson, as they’ll find out their sectional draw Sunday for when they return to Varsity Fieldhouse in February. Depending on the draw, they could find themselves facing the Bulldogs again in as little as 10 days.
“We’re going to have to do a better job rebounding the basketball and getting some high-quality shots,” Brian Stewart said. “Then we’ve got to do a better job on defense and most of that is just effort. No matter what’s going on, we have to control our energy and effort; we’ve got to stay locked in for 32 minutes.
