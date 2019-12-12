Win over Lions big for Paris girls

The Little Illini Conference girls high school basketball showdown Monday night at Paris was a beauty for most of the first half.
But the host Tigers, undefeated at 9-0 after that game, held visiting Marshall to just nine second-half points and met the other LIC contender — Olney — on the road Thursday night.
“This is a big game tonight,” coach Dave Tingley of the Tigers had said prior to the 72-31 victory. “We’re in the upper echelon [of the conference] for sure this week.”
Paris has its leading scorers from each of the last two seasons back as seniors this year. Sarah Isaf, who led the Tigers as a sophomore, was injured most of last season so Karrington Krabel stepped into a scoring role and led the Tigers to a 25-win season (and received a plaque Monday for reaching the 1,000-point mark).
Those two are now within a point or two of each other for this year’s scoring lead, and sophomore Madyson Rigdon is also a double-figure scorer. Senior point guard Jenna Gates could be too if needed, but she’s usually the one getting the ball to the other three (and had 10 assists against Marshall).
All three seniors already have their college plans finalized, by the way: Isaf is going to DePauw, Krabel to Lake Land and Gates to Franklin.
Post player Kelsie Crampton completes the starting lineup, but the Tigers have plenty of depth. Sophomore Katelyn Littleton had 17 points Monday and freshmen Deming Hawkins, Trinity Tingley (the daughter of both Paris coaches) and Kendra Young are also stepping up.
In addition to their Little Illini Conference goals, the Tigers are hoping for a postseason run. They are in Class 2A this season after being in Class 3A recently, and will host a sectional. Obviously they’d like to be playing in it.
“[Being in 2A] makes a big difference,” coach Tingley said. “We were competitive in 3A, but this makes us a little more dangerous.”
One team that will probably be favored to reach the Paris Sectional is second-ranked Teutopolis. The Tigers play the Wooden Shoes on Jan. 2.
“They’re at the pinnacle for 2A, and we’re trying to get there,” Tingley said.
To do so, the coach said, “We’re working on some toughness factors. We’ve had to rely on running the court and playing pressure defense . . . and we’re not going to be the biggest team [in a lot of postseason games].”
Monday’s loss dropped coach Kathy Miller’s Lions to 5-5, but that’s a deceiving record too. Marshall was undefeated until suffering back-to-back losses — both in overtime, one on a last-second shot — at the Robinson Thanksgiving tournament. One of those overtime losses was to Olney, so the Lions can still be a force to reckon with in conference play.
“We’re not very deep, but we’re learning,” Miller said of this year’s team. “We’ve got some kids with promise, they just need some experience.”
Marshall’s usual lineup features point guard Ally Compton, two other guards in Maya Osborn and Kai Engledow, center Jillian Hiatt and forward Rachael Goekler (who was injured and unavailable against Paris). Compton is a junior, Osborn and Engledow are sophomores, and the first two Lions off the bench are often sophomore Nolee Sollars and freshman Adi Scott.
“Hopefully we’re right in there [in the LIC race],” Miller said Monday. “We gave Olney all they wanted, and we’ve had moments of really good things . . . hopefully by the end of the year we’ll put it all together.”
The Lions are also in Class 2A and hopeful of some tournament success of their own.
“We have to be able to handle pressure,” Miller said when asked what her team needed to work on the rest of this season. “We need to improve on defense and be a little more confident with the ball.”
Also in the LIC:
• Casey — The Warriors, who won their LIC opener Monday at Robinson, were 2-3 at that point and looking toward the future with a roster that includes no seniors.
Junior Eva Richardson, already a three-year starter, can fill just about any role for coach Jerome Williams’ Warriors, while Gwendalyn Eckerty, Chloe Hawkins and Britney Wright are other key returnees. Havanah John is a sophomore transfer who is helping, freshmen Audrey Hosselton and Natalie Williams are playing quality minutes and Genny Davidson is an unsung veteran.
An influx from the junior high next season is expected to increase the numbers for the Warriors, who have no junior varsity team this year.
• Robinson — Coach Sherry Bopp’s Maroons were 1-8 after the loss to Casey and are also a team looking to the future.
Robinson’s lone senior is Stevee Walker, who returned to the team and earned a starting job in a lineup that also includes juniors Bailey Straugh, Ella Florkowski, Emma Goff and Katie Hartke. Straugh had a breakout performance at Robinson’s Thanksgiving tournament, earning a spot on the all-tourney team.
Other key Maroons are juniors Bri Robb, Catie Newlin and Emma Bogard and sophomore Lucy List.
