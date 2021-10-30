Football was played at Bob Clements Field on Friday, but football wasn’t what was on anyone’s mind once the evening’s proceedings concluded with a Terre Haute South 49-14 loss to Decatur Central in a Class 5A sectional semifinal contest.
Braves freshman quarterback Brady Wilson was seriously injured on a play with 27 seconds left in the first half.
Wilson had lost the grip on the football in a steady drizzle while he was in his throwing motion. As Decatur Central defensive lineman Brandon Smith scooped the loose ball up for what would be a 51-yard touchdown, Wilson was hit behind the play.
Wilson lay motionless at midfield. Medical personnel and South’s coaches immediately converged on the scene. Wilson was tended to on the field for about 10-15 minutes. A gurney was called for, and eventually, a backboard.
Silence descended on Bob Clements Field as Wilson was tended to. Several South teammates took a knee on the field near Wilson as did Decatur Central linebacker Keelan Dyson.
An ambulance was called and Wilson was carted off, surrounded by his South teammates. He was taken to Union Hospital.
It was a sobering scene, played out against a cruel, steady rain, but there were positive signs by the time the game ended.
South athletic director Ed Jarvis and football coach Tim Herrin, both relaying information from the hospital, said that Wilson had feeling in his extremities and he had recall of the play on which he got hurt. He was undergoing at C-T scan at press time with the hope that he could be released from the hospital.
“We’re a big family and the kids love each other. It really bothered a lot of them. The players said they wanted to fight for Brady at halftime and the players know Brady would want to do the same for them. We’re happy we’re getting positive news,” Herrin said after the game.
As for the game, South, which won just one game during the season, was going to be up against it against Class 5A No. 2 Decatur Central and that point was driven home on the first play from scrimmage.
Decatur Central standout running back Kaleb Hicks went around the right side, kicked on the jets, and raced 76 yards for a touchdown. On the Hawks’ next series, Hicks scored again with a 17-yard run to make it 14-0. At that point, Hicks already had 126 rushing yards. Hicks would go on to rush for 213 yards.
The Hawks scored again on the second-last play of the first quarter, a 30-yard run by the talented Hicks, to make it 21-0.
South had its moments. Josh Cottee was able to sustain drives with his running, often out of the wildcat formation. The Braves scored on their first series of the second quarter. Cottee ran wildcat right from three yards out. By then, Wilson was quarterbacking.
Decatur Central (9-1) scored with 58.7 left in the first half to make it 27-7. That gave South the ball back for the possession that led to Wilson’s injury.
South scored once in the second half, via a one-yard Josh Cottee run. The South running back rushed for 143 yards in the contest.
South concluded its season with a 1-9 record.
“We only had three or four seniors on the field defensively. We have a lot of young guys, we like our underclassman and our juniors, and when you have Josh Cottee coming back? He had over 1,000 yards this season, I can’t say enough about him and his effort. He had seven or eight guys in the box all season and he kept showing up to pound the rock,” Herrin said.
