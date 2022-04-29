A seven-inning high school baseball game ending in 82 minutes? Has to be a record, many people surmised Friday night after the Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South game at Don Jennings Field.
But coach Scott Lawson of North, whose Patriots won the Conference Indiana contest 3-1, had the best summation: "It was a lot better than Tuesday night," Lawson said.
The Patriots had a game that night at Linton that never did end, the Patriots leading 16-14 when the lights at Linton went off because of a timer at 11 p.m.
Thanks to North's Tyler Will and South's Jackson McFarland, plus a lot of batters who swung at first pitches, a long game was never an issue on Friday.
Will pitched a seven-inning complete game on just 71 pitches, three times completing an inning in seven pitches or less and never needing more than 14 in any frame.
"Will did a great job pitching to contact," South coach Kyle Kraemer said, "and we didn't put pressure on [the Patriots] defensively; a lot of fly balls."
"That doesn't happen a whole lot in high school baseball," Lawson said of the short game time. "He was getting strike one, and he was not afraid to pitch to contact."
"I just tried to execute," Will said. "Locate, and let my defense make plays."
After a six-pitch top of the first inning, the Patriots came to bat and benefited from what Kraemer said later was a key play in the game.
With an 0-and-2 count — fans who have watched Kraemer's teams play know there's a team rule involved here — leadoff batter Kyler Dixon doubled to the gap in left-center, and scored the game's first run on a one-out single by Bryson Carpenter.
"[McFarland] threw me two good ones," said Dixon, who had three hits and was robbed of a fourth by South right fielder Payton Cockrell, after the game. "Then he hung me a curveball, and I made contact."
"An 0-and-2 curveball down the middle for a double," Kraemer said later, "and that set the wheels in motion."
McFarland escaped a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the first inning and was good with men on base most of the game — "He did a good job for them," Lawson said afterward — but it's a double-edged sword, Kraemer indicated. "You can't continually live that way," the coach said.
North got its second run in the bottom of the second, when Sam Glotzbach singled and came around on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Reece Bradley. An error, two infield hits and a sacrifice fly by Carpenter made it 3-0 in the fourth.
After Will got through the first two innings on 13 pitches, James Riddle got South's first hit leading off the third before Will retired the next six batters.
South got its run in the fifth when Brady Wilson doubled, took third on a single by Tucker Helton and scored on a wild throw after a force play at second. But the Braves got just one more baserunner the rest of the way as Will broke out his offspeed pitches late in the game and got two seventh-inning strikeouts on curves in the dirt.
"When you can throw all your pitches for strikes and when you can hit your location with the fastball, that allows you to save things for late in the game," Lawson pointed out.
On the other side of the field, "It seems like we're going to a gunfight with knives," Kraemer said. "We get punched early and we cant come back."
"This puts us in a great position to keep going forward," Dixon said. "Put the bat on the ball and keep scoring runs."
"This was bigger than next week's game," said Will, noting that the same two teams play next Friday at South for the Glove trophy. "This moves us up in the [Conference Indiana] standings."
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — L.Weidenbenner 2b 3-0-0-0, B.Weidenbenner 3b 3-0-0-0, Olsen c 3-0-0-0, McFarland p 3-0-0-0, Wilson ss 3-1-1-0, Helton cf 3-0-1-0, Riddle lf 3-0-1-0, Stultz 1b 1-0-0-0, Cockrell rf 2-0-0-0. Totals 24-1-3-1.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Dixon ss 4-1-3-0, Will p 4-0-1-0, Carpenter cf 2-0-1-2, Karr 1b 2-0-1-0, Nicoson 3b 2-0-1-0, Bray lf 3-0-0-0, Carlisle c 3-0-0-0, Glotzbach dh 3-1-1-0, Long 2b 0-0-0-0, Bradley rf 3-1-1-1. Totals 26-3-9-3.
Terre Haute South=000=010=0=—=1
Terre Haute North=110=100=x=—=3
E — Wilson, Long, Nicoson. LOB — THS 3, THN 8. 2B — Dixon, Wilson. SB — Carpenter. CS — Bradley. SH — Stultz. SF — Carpenter.
Terre Haute South=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
McFarland (L)=6=9=3=2=2=3
Terre Haute North=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Will (W)=7=3=1=1=0=4
WP — McFarland, Will. PB — Carlisle. T — 1:22.
Next — Terre Haute North (8-4, 2-1 Conference Indiana) is scheduled to host Columbus North at 11 a.m. Saturday. Terre Haute South (10-5, 2-2) hosts Linton on Monday.
