It wasn't the presence of a ranked high school football team on the other side of the field Saturday afternoon that was troublesome for coach Brad Hudson and the North Central Thunderbirds.
It was the presence, on the home team's sidelines, of so many Thunderbirds unavailable for the nonconference game against South Vermillion.
Five offensive starters and five defensive starters were missing for North Central — which had opened its season a week earlier against another ranked team, Parke Heritage — and the result was predictable, a 47-0 victory for the Wildcats.
While the problem for the Thunderbirds was lack of experienced manpower — a significant number of freshmen were spotted on the field during the game — the Wildcats, ranked seventh in Class 2A, have had a slightly different dilemma this season. All four of their victories so far have come with a running clock in the second half, and the South Vermillion starters have rarely been in games long enough to work up a sweat.
"We work plenty in practice," said senior lineman Austin Beckman of the Wildcats — a significant reason the T-birds were in negative offensive yardage for most of the first half — after the game.
"They get a lot of work in practice," coach Greg Barrett of the Wildcats agreed. "And next week [when South Vermillion hosts Sullivan for the Bronze Helmet game] will definitely be a full game."
North Central fumbled on its third offensive play, and after a fumble recovery by South Vermillion's Jayce Dalbey the Wildcats scored on the next play, a 33-yard run by Peyton Hawkins.
Beckman's third-down sack punctuated a three-and-out drive for North Central, which lost yardage on all three, and Anthony Garzolini threw a touchdown pass to Joey Shew on South Vermillion's first play.
Beckman blew up a first-down play on North Central's next series, also three-and-out; the Thunderbirds punted again; and this time it took South Vermillion two runs by Anthonio Nieves to score its third touchdown. The score was 21-0 with 5:21 left in the first quarter and the visitors had scored their three touchdowns while possessing the ball only 36 seconds.
"We tried a lot of young kids," Hudson said after the game. "In our situation, the next guy has got to step in, and some of them got their eyes opened in the first couple of series."
The rest of the way the game was a little more competitive.
North Central forced South Vermillion to drive for its fourth score, on the first play of the second quarter. The T-birds gift-wrapped another score by fumbling at the 9-yard line, but then picked up three first downs on a seven-minute drive deep into South Vermillion territory. Fullback Jeremiah Swalls did a lot of the heavy lifting for the home team in that drive, but a teammate fumbled and South Vermillion's Gabe Clay scooped it up and ran 76 yards. North Central's fourth fumble came on the ensuing kickoff, setting up the score that made it 47-0 at halftime.
"I was really excited how our young kids played," Barrett said after the game. "Our focus was good from the start. It stinks for the older guys [to get limited playing time], but on the other hand all our JV games have been canceled so far [so the younger Wildcats needed playing time too]."
"We're all staying together and doing everything right," said Beckman, a captain who brushed off his defensive line dominance as simply the result of teamwork. "[This season] is going exactly the way we planned, but it's going to get harder. We're ready to play more games and play deeper into games."
"We're big fans of playing good opponents," concluded Hudson, who hopes to have several of his injured players back for Friday's homecoming game against North Knox (although quarterback Coby Brewer won't be; he's out for the season, his coach said).
Both teams had originally been scheduled to play different foes. South Vermillion would have played Marshall, but Illinois has postponed its season. North Central would have hosted the Indiana School for the Deaf, but the Deaf Hoosiers canceled their 2020 campaign.
South Vermillion 47, North Central 0
South Vermillion=21=26=0=0=—=47
North Central=0=0=0=0=—=0
SV — Peyton Hawkins 33 run (Dominick Hanson kick), 10:14 1st
SV — Joey Shew 27 pass from Anthony Garzolini (Hanson kick), 7:38 1st
SV — Anthonio Nieves 2 run (Hanson kick), 5:21 1st
SV — Dalton Payton 3 run (kick failed), 11:53 2nd
SV — Nieves 2 run (kick failed), 10:32 2nd
SV — Gabe Clay 74 fumble return (Hanson kick), 3:03 2nd
SV — Mason Holland 6 run (Hanson kick), 0:53.1 2nd
=SV=NC
First downs=9=4
Rushes-yards=26-188=36-42
Passing yards=57=0
Comp-Att-Int=4-5-0=0-5-0
Return yards=76=14
Fumbles-lost=1-0=4-4
Punts-avg=2-31=4-12.5
Penalties-yards=6-50=0-0
Individual statistics
Rushing — SV: Nieves 5-61, Hawkins 1-33, Payton 4-30, Clay 5-26, Zach Dalbey 4-12, Sam Natale 1-11, James Mancourt 2-9, Holland 3-5, Kaidyn Gilbert 1-1. NC: Jeremiah Swalls 11-37, Nathan Trench 6-18, Malachi Urbain 1-7, Lane Hargis 7-4, Gaven Simmons 1-minus 4, Eli Dodge 10-minus 20.
Passing — SV: Garzolini 4-5-0, 57 yards. NC: Trench 0-5-0, 0.
Receiving — SV: Shew 2-40, Clay 1-9, Jaxon Mullins 1-8.
Next — Both teams have home games Friday, South Vermillion (4-0) against Sullivan and North Central (0-2) against North Knox.
In late games Friday:
• Parke Heritage 59, Carroll (Flora) 12 — At Flora, the visiting Wolves used their big-play offense to take a 33-0 lead after a quarter and were on top 52-6 at halftime.
Among the scores for Class A's fifth-ranked Wolves were touchdown passes by Christian Johnson of 43 yards to Ozzy Jones, 60 yards to Noble Johnson, 84 yards to Riley Ferguson and 94 yards to Anthony Wood.
Now 3-0, Parke Heritage hosts Eastern Greene this Friday. Carroll, 2-2, hosts Eastern (Greentown) that night.
• Sullivan 31, North Putnam 13 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows came back after two straight losses to win a Western Indiana Conference interdivisional game.
Now 2-2, the Arrows play this Friday at South Vermillion. North Putnam, 0-4, hosts Cloverdale that night.
• Seeger 48, Riverton Parke 8 — At West Lebanon, an interception return for a touchdown by Derron Hazzard was the only scoring for the visiting Panthers.
Riverton Parke, 0-3 both overall and in Wabash River Conference play, hosts North Vermillion this Friday. Seeger, 2-1 and 1-0, will be at Covington that night.
• Linton 52, North Vermillion 7 — At Linton, the Miners won their third game in a row in a battle against a recent traditional rival.
Now 3-1, the Miners play this Friday at Boonville. North Vermillion, 0-4, will be at Riverton Parke.
