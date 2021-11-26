Wildcats stay hot, beating Georgetown-Ridge Farm

South Vermillion boys basketball had just two wins through eight games going into January last season.
After a victory in its final game at Paris’ North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday afternoon, the Wildcats can now lay claim to two wins in its first week this season.
The Wildcats beat the host Tigers on Monday, then followed it up with a 59-36 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm in its tournament closer to tip off their schedule. South Vermillion, the only Indiana school in the five-team field, dropped games to Mount Zion and Charleston as well to go 2-2 in Paris.
There was little to complain about in the immediate aftermath of the game from Wildcats coach Shawn Nevill, especially considering that his roster hasn’t had time to gel very long from fall sports season.
“I like our guys,” Nevill said. “We had 10 days of practice coming into this tournament ... I think this was a good tournament for us to get in here and just play a lot of kids (on our roster). I think we can narrow down and get on some film what we need to work on. I definitely think it was worth it to get so many games.”
Guard Lucas Uselman and forward Anthony Garzolini, who combined for 25 of the Wildcats’ points against the Buffaloes, were each named to the All-Tournament team as the anchors of South Vermillion’s game plan. It held a distinct size advantage over the Buffaloes, which finished the week 0-4, but its physicality didn’t translate to points early on as the Wildcats held a slim 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Growing into the game as it went along, South Vermillion built up its point advantage every quarter, with a very early 1-0 deficit the only thing preventing a wire-to-wire win. Still, there wasn’t total satisfaction, particularly in regards to the slow start.
“Toward the end of the game was when I was really starting to zone in,” Uselman said, who finished with 15 points with a trio of 3-pointers. “But I mean, we gotta start faster from now on, and we’re talking about that in the locker room. We got to get ready. We’ve got to prepare ourselves for the game better.”
There also was no answer on the Wildcats’ defense for Georgetown senior Cale Steinbaugh, who finished with a game-high 24 points. Luckily for South Vermillion, hardly anyone else was effective: Cameron Steinbaugh, Cale’s brother, finished with seven and Kaden Mingee with five, making up the entirety of the Buffaloes’ points.
“I don’t think we did a very good job on [Cale Steinbaugh],” Nevill said. “I think we came into it thinking that [Steinbaugh] and [Mingee] were kind of their guys and we didn’t do a great job on him. But toward the end, we kind of figured out him a bit more.”
Paris, meanwhile, dropped its tournament finale to old Apollo Conference foe Charleston 56-43 in the game prior to South Vermillion’s on Friday, leaving the Tigers 1-3 to start the season and second-year coach and alum Chase Brinkley not happy at what he saw.
His reasons behind his frustration involved a poor start — the Trojans ended the first quarter up 16-5 — and many, many turnovers, most of which came from what Brinkley called “soft” passes. Paris, which chipped away in the second and third quarter to cut the Charleston lead to four entering the fourth, gave up 22 points in the final eight minutes to put the final nail in the coffin.
“We weren’t focused on what our game plan was,” Brinkley said. “We weren’t meeting our pass, we weren’t self-screening … it was just a comedy of errors really with us today. I think that we are a more skilled basketball team than what we showed today, we just didn’t execute very well.”
That being said, Brinkley was quick to put the blame on himself when asked what he thought Paris needed to hammer home in practice going forward.
“Conditioning,” he said. “We don’t have a big bench, so we’ve got to be in shape. It seemed like we got tired really easily tonight and real quickly. [Charleston] didn’t; they played as many guys as we did, but they were in better shape. So I’d say that’s on me. That’s my fault. We’ll go back in and we’ll get better.”
