Anthony Garzolini scored on a quarterback sneak with 10 seconds left Friday night as South Vermillion shook off its first loss of the high school football season by beating host Parke Heritage 51-44.
The Wildcats turned to their running game, keeping the ball away from the explosive Wolves just enough.
Standout tight end/linebacker Joey Shew joined Anthonio Nieves as running threats for the Wildcats and both gained over 100 yards on the ground. Garzolini attempted just 10 passes, completing seven for 148 yards.
Sophomore Christian Johnson rushed for 117 yards and passed for 231 for the Wolves, with his brother — returning all-stater Noble Johnson — grabbing nine for 95 yards and a touchdown. A touchdown pass from Christian Johnson to Anthony Wood and a 2-point conversion put the home team ahead 44-43 with 4:51 left in the game.
The third quarter was actually scoreless, after South Vermillion led 35-28 at halftime.
Now 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the WRC, South Vermillion — ranked 10th in Class 2A — plays next Friday at Fountain Central.
Parke Heritage, 4-1 and 1-1, is third in Class A and hosts North Vermillion that night.
I I I
In other high school football Friday:
• Northview 26, Indianapolis Lutheran 25, 2 OT — At Brazil, the Knights took advantage of some missed extra points by the state's top-ranked Class A team and pulled out a thrilling victory.
Korbin Allen scored in the first overtime for Northview, but the visitors answered. Both teams missed extra points.
Lutheran had the ball first and scored, but missed the conversion again. Keegan Garrison then threw a tying touchdown pass to Ilias Gordon, and Patrick Corrigan had the game-winning extra point.
Vinny Bonomo scored on an 80-yard touchdown pass for the Knights, now 5-1. They play at Guerin Catholic next Friday.
Indianapolis Lutheran, also 5-1, will host Monrovia.
• Riverton Parke 38, Cloverdale 20 — At Cloverdale, Derron Hazzard rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Panthers got in the win column for the first time.
Now 1-4, the Panthers host North Central next Friday. Cloverdale, 0-6, will be at Greencastle.
• West Washington 65, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, the state's sixth-ranked Class A team had little trouble with the host Thunderbirds.
Now 0-4, North Central will be at Riverton Parke next Friday. West Washington, 5-0, will host Perry Central.
• Sullivan 48, Owen Valley 12 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows had some big individual performances in a Western Indiana Conference Gold victory.
Rowdy Adams passed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, Jaeden King had 132 yards rushing with three scores and Grant Bell had 112 yards receiving for Sullivan, now 4-2 and 1-1 in conference games.
Sullivan hosts Edgewood next Friday while Owen Valley, 1-5 and 0-4, will be at Eastern Greene.
• Linton 50, N. Daviess 14 — At Elnora, Linton rebounded from tough loss to Boonville last week to post a one-sided win over a traditional rival.
Now 4-2, the Miners host North Knox next Friday while North Daviess, 4-1 and ranked 10th in Class A, will host North Decatur.
