Wildcats had bats cooking in regional title win

What's a good recipe for victory? How about the leadoff batter reaching in the first five innings with key two-out base hits in the first two innings?
That's part of what did it for South Vermillion on Tuesday in its Class 2A softball regional against Cascade. The Wildcats' bats were on-point in a 7-2 win over the Comets.
South Vermillion won its third consecutive regional. The Wildcats head to Saturday's Forest Park Semistate where they will play Pekin Eastern at 1:30 p.m. North Posey and Eastern Hancock will play in the morning semifinal.
After a very short turnaround from Monday's sectional title? South Vermillion coach Sean Boardman was pleased the Wildcats carried their momentum into Tuesday.
"We were really worried if playing yesterday would help us because they've been off for a week or if it would have had more time to prepare. Cascade has very good pitching. To try to put together an approach in 12 hours? It's hard, but we did a good job," Boardman said.
The die was cast in South Vermillion's opening inning. Haley Minor drew a walk and so did Hannah Boardman. With two outs, Taylor Wilson delivered a single off the first base bag to put the Wildcats up 2-0.
It was 3-0 after two as Rayven Wilson walked to lead off and was driven in via a single by Minor. After that, South Vermillion chased Cascade starter Gracelynn Gray.
South Vermillion flashed its power in the fourth. Rayven Wilson, who had homered against Greencastle in Monday's sectional title win, went yard again to make it 4-1, but it came with a personal touch.
"Today's was better, because I had it right to my grandma. Right it right into her lap. She's been trying all year and she got it this game," Wilson said.
The game was broken open in the fifth. A leadoff triple by Rylee Richey set the table for Hannah Boardman's run-scoring single. Later, Taylor Wilson hit a two-run single to make it 7-1.
All the while? Wildcats' pitcher Makenzie Mackey give a little, but only a little. Cascade had runners in every inning, but usually only one. The Comets never threatened seriously as Mackey struck out seven.
The Wildcats (24-3) made it to the championship game of the semistate in their previous two visits to Forest Park. Can they take it one step further this time?
"I think having been there helps with the nerves. Being there before and losing? You've hoped we've learned something. We've learned that we have to play the game as one," Coach Boardman said.
