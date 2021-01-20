South Vermillion’s boys basketball team is hoping that its 50-46 win over West Vigo on Wednesday at the Jim Mann Green Dome might serve as a metaphor for their season.
Like many teams, the Wildcats have been held back by COVID-19 quarantines. It has stunted their start and let to some early losses.
In Wednesday’s game, the Wildcats started very slowly against the Vikings. However, South Vermillion got better as the game went along, breaking free from an air-tight contest late in the fourth quarter when an ill-timed shooting slump for the Vikings created an opening to get a win.
“As crazy as it sounds, we’re still trying to find our legs a bit. We’ve had four practices since our quarantine. Finding the practice reps to get conditioning in has been tough, but once we got our legs tonight and shook some rust off early, we played a lot better. This team has fighters,” South Vermillion coach Shawn Nevill said.
How close was this game? The final four-point margin was the widest of the second half after the 6:52 mark of the third quarter. There were 16 lead changes and one tie in the final 15 minutes of game time.
The go-ahead bucket was made by South Vermillion’s Braden Allen with 3:58 left. Allen and Anthony Garzolini co-led the Wildcats (3-7) with 15 points each. Blake Boatman added 12 off the bench, including the game-clinching free throws with 13.4 seconds left. The Wildcats only had five turnovers in the contest.
West Vigo (4-7) was paced by Case Lautenschlager’s 12-point effort. The Vikings shot 51.2% from the field, but couldn’t get a shot late when it needed to keep within range.
A Wildcats’ win didn’t appear to be in the cards in the first half, one that the Vikings dominated in the paint.
West Vigo started the game by making five of its first seven shots, all of them at the rim, to build an early 10-2 lead. South Vermillion couldn’t stop the service into the lane to Lautenschlager and Gabe Newhouse, nor the shots themselves.
The scoring prowess of the Vikings showed on the scoreboard and so did their defensive stopping power in the first quarter.
The Vikings packed it inside the 3-point arc and South Vermillion could not find any lanes to get to the rim themselves. The Wildcats became reliant on outside shots they weren’t making as they started 1 of 8 from the field.
South Vermillion perked up in the second quarter, closing a peak deficit of 11 down to a two-point gap with 3:13 left. However, West Vigo fended off the Wildcats with a mini-run before halftime to take a 24-18 lead.
Nevill made a defensive change that he felt made a big difference in stopping West Vigo’s inside scoring.
“We decided we weren’t going to just let them stand behind us, so we worked on that and we had our guards dig a little more than they did at the beginning,” Nevill explained.
It seemed to work. West Vigo didn’t score in the first 3:23 of the second half, allowing the Wildcats to catch-up. This began the stretch of 16 lead changes and one tie that lasted to the 3:58 mark of the final quarter.
The Wildcats led 46-44 when the Vikings had a stretch of four possessions without a make. A John Piper bucket with 38 seconds left opened a four-point gap and the Vikings could not overcome the deficit.
“The biggest thing is that we stay positive. We’re towards the tail end of the season. I felt like we let one slip away. We played well enough that I thought we could have won, we let it slip through our fingers, I’m disappointed in that, but we have to stay positive,” West Vigo coach Joe Boehler said.
South Vermillion has a stern test next as it hosts Greencastle on Friday. West Vigo next heads to Indian Creek on Saturday afternoon for a Western Indiana Conference contest.
