Turnovers and big plays will typically decide sectional tournament games, and that was the case on Friday night for South Vermillion.
Seeger senior Khal Stephen, a Purdue baseball commit, rushed for two scores but it was his 78-yard touchdown pass to Rayce Carr that allowed the Patriots to claim a 20-14 victory in the Class 2A Sectional 37 contest at Anderson Field.
“He is a heck of a football player,” said South Vermillion coach Greg Barrett about Stephen. “He was a better player than anyone else on the field tonight. “
But Stephen was also a little fortunate.
On his 78-yard touchdown pass to Carr, the Wildcats had two defensive backs right there including senior Thomas Brooks, who had two touchdown receptions.
“I just wanted to run the ball for a first down,” said Stephen, who was 2 for 2 passing for 109 yards to go along with 60 rushing yards on 25 carries. “Coach [Herb] King asked if I wanted a first down or a touchdown?
That’s when he called the pass play.
“I didn’t see the safety until I threw the ball. Thankfully, Rayce made the catch.”
Barrett admitted that play, which gave Seeger a 20-7 advantage with 3 minutes and 15 seconds left in the 4th quarter, was the defining moment in the rematch of Wabash River Conference foes.
“Their receiver made a great play,” Barrett said. “He comes up with it and scores. That’s the game really.
“We were there to make the play and we just didn’t make it.”
That wasn’t the only play that South Vermillion (8-2) didn’t make on Friday night.
The Wildcats committed three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble — and they were held to 213 yards with only 22 coming on the ground.
“We didn’t have a good offensive night,” Barrett said. “I thought defensively we played well, but offensively we just didn’t click. We didn’t run some right routes and we didn’t pick up some blocks.”
South Vermillion’s final opportunity was stopped by back-to-back sacks from Seeger linebackers Brock Thomason and Jameson Sprague.
Anthony Garzolini was 14 of 28 passing for 191 yards, while Peyton Hawkins had 5 catches for 58 yards and Brooks had 3 receptions for 64 yards including touchdown catches of 32 and 27 yards.
