The South Vermillion High School football team was unable to keep the reins on first-ranked Western Boone, losing the Class 2A Sectional 37 championship game 56-14 Friday night.
Despite losing the contest, Wildcats coach Greg Barrett says that the standard has been set for the future of the program.
“We were led by a great group of seniors and the heart, passion and grit that they displayed through the year was awesome,” Barrett said. “Not everything in life goes your way, but the way that you handle adversity and the legacy of winning that this senior class is leaving will live on and be the expectation here.”
Leadership has been a key aspect this season, with seniors like Eli Royal and Cam Meyer striving to lead their team.
“It means everything to be a Wildcat,” Meyer said. “Coach [Barrett] has helped us to become leaders on the field and in the community and that means a lot to us all.”
South Vermillion struggled from the opening kick, allowing Western Boone to march 68 yards downfield before capping the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run by Cortez Stoudemire.
Western Boone continued to punish the Wildcats, forcing a punt before driving back down the field to score again, this time on the legs of Robby Taylor. Taylor was dynamic for the Stars through the game, scoring three times and accumulating 80 yards.
The Wildcats were unable to stop the multiple looks that Western Boone presented offensively, giving up another score to Taylor with 2:30 left in the first quarter. Another South Vermillion punt gave the Stars good field position, ultimately leading to a 22-yard pass through broken coverage from Spencer Wright into the arms of Stoudemire.
The Wildcats were forced to punt on the ensuing drive and Star returner Connor Hole muffed the catch before picking it up and breaking loose for a 55-yard touchdown to put South Vermillion into a 35-0 deficit heading into the second quarter.
After several positive Wildcat plays gave the impression of settling into the rhythm of the game, South Vermillion lost its focus on ball security, turning the ball over a total of four times in the first half.
Western Boone forced two fumbles and two interceptions from Garzolini, putting the Stars in prime field position. With a short field behind them, the Wildcat defensive unit was unable to stop its opponents march down the field.
A toss and catch from the Stars resulted in a fumble, but offensive lineman Max Johnson dove on the ball in the end zone for the touchdown.
South Vermillion struggled against a drowning tide of momentum in the closing minutes of the half, giving up two more rushing touchdowns, one to Mitch Miller and another to Taylor, to fall behind 56-0 at halftime.
With a running clock doing no favors for the host Wildcats, South Vermillion continued to push the pace offensively. The Wildcats managed to string together a series of positive plays before scoring its first points of the game. Garzolini rolled out of the pocket, scanning downfield and tossing a pass to Royal for a 22-yard score with 3:42 left in the third quarter. Garzolini finished the contest with 175 passing yards.
South Vermillion managed to force two punts from Western Boone in the second half, using the second possession to score again as Garzolini found Peyton Hawkings for an 18-yard strike to cut the deficit to 56-14 with 3:19 left.
South Vermillion could not stop the clock on the next drive.
“This isn’t how you want a season to end obviously,” Royal said. “The future is bright at South Vermillion though and the culture is changing here.”
