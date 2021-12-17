Wildcats edge South, first SV win in series since 2001-02

South Vermillion’s boys basketball team spent 24 minutes calmly putting together a hoops master class.
Then the Wildcats spent the final eight minutes nervously waiting to see if they’d have anything to show for it.
South Vermillion dominated the first three quarters, leading by as much as 21 points and by 18 early in the fourth quarter, but South rallied to force a final possession with the game in the balance. South Vermillion survived the Braves’ final comeback attempt as D.J. Wilson’s layup at the buzzer rolled long as the Wildcats earned a 64-62 nonconference victory.
It broke an eight-game losing streak for the Wildcats in the South series, which hasn’t been continuous, so the last South Vermillion win over South came in the 2001-02 campaign.
“The clock didn’t seem to run much in the fourth quarter. We were fouling, they were fouling. We weren’t making our free throws and they were hitting theirs. They hit a couple of threes. I knew [South] would make a run. They’re too good of a basketball team and too well-coached to fall apart, but I’m proud of my guys,” South Vermillion coach Shawn Nevill said.
Lucas Uselman led South Vermillion with 28 points.
Anthony Garzolini added 20. Amariyae Wilson had 18 for South. Zayvion Baker scored 17.
South welcomed Dontarious Alvarez back to the lineup, but subtracted shooter Parker Mahruin who was on the bench out of uniform. South coach Maynard Lewis was proud of the Braves’ fight back in the fourth quarter.
“We’re competing in each game, but it’s coming down to little details. These guys played hard and fought in the second half. It’s been a tough week for our program. We can’t let adversity and distractions allow us to come out with a slow start,” Lewis said.
South Vermillion (4-3) had a patient gameplan and it worked very well in the first half. The plan was first to break South’s press, prevent South from being able to use its press with patient offensive possessions, and wait for a good shot.
Added to that was a hot streak from 3-point range that made the Wildcats plan have even more bite.
“I was proud of our guys and our avoidance of turnovers. We didn’t want it to be a track meet. We brought it back in and we wanted great shots. I thought our guys drove to the hole well. It pulled their bigger guys and we were able to score at the rim,” Nevill said.
South Vermillion converted 8 of 12 from the field in the opening quarter, including three 3-point buckets, as the Wildcats broke free for a 19-13 lead. Uselman was particularly productive as he scored South Vermillion’s last 10 points of the quarter.
In the second quarter, South Vermillion wasn’t as hot, but they continued to put pressure on South’s defense by driving the lane. The Wildcats went to the line 11 times in the second quarter, making 10, as South Vermillion led 33-22 at halftime.
The roll continued for the Wildcats in the third quarter as they enjoyed their largest lead of 21 early in the period. Uselman continued to shine as he scored 10 more in the third period.
“I think sometimes he can get caught up in shooting threes, but he can go to the rim too. He went to the rim as much as the outside shot tonight,” Nevill said.
Garzolini made a free throw with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter to put the Wildcats up 18, but missed one of his attempts while he was there. Little did anyone know, but that miss portended trouble for the Wildcats.
South Vermillion would go on to miss 11 free throws in the final quarter. That opened the window for the Braves, but they did plenty to keep it open.
South’s Wilson’s – Amariyae and T.J. – both loomed large in South’s comeback. A 14-0 South run got the Braves’ deficit down to four with Amariyae Wilson scoring six in the run and T.J. Wilson slotting home three.
South Vermillion would restore its lead to 10, but the chance to put the game away at the free throw line wasn’t taken. The free throws problems became critical in the final four South Vermillion possessions as the Wildcats went 2 of 8 at the line.
A 3-pointer by Amariyae Wilson with 26 seconds left drew South within two. It was followed by a pair of free throw misses by Dylan Conder with 21.1 left. South had a chance to win or tie.
The Braves nearly gave it away when a ball was dribbled out of bounds off of a players’ leg with 7.1 left, but possession initially ruled for the Wildcats was reversed in favor of the Braves.
On the fateful final possession, South Vermillion played good defense. Baker, extremely dangerous at all times from 3-point range, was defended off the perimeter and he drove baseline. He found T.J. Wilson on the weak side, but Wilson’s hurried shot at the buzzer may not have been released in-time, and even it was, it rolled long.
South Vermillion next hosts Clay City on Saturday. South (3-5) hosts Columbus North next Wednesday.
SOUTH VERMILLION (64) – Hawkins 1-2 6-11 9, Bush 1-4 3-4 5, Uselman 12-21 1-2 28, Garzolini 6-9 6-10 20, Terry 0-1 2-2 2, Wallace 0-2 0-0 0, Conder 0-0 0-2 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. 20-39 FG, 18-31 FT, 64 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (62) – Cottee 2-9 2-2 7, Baker 7-11 0-0 17, A. Wilson 6-12 5-5 18, Alvarez 0-2 0-0 0, Rowe 3-7 0-0 6, Schneider 3-4 0-0 6, T.J. Wilson 2-3 4-6 8. 23-48 FG, 11-13 FT, 62 TP.
South Vermillion 19 14 18 13 - 64
Terre Haute South 13 9 12 28 - 62
3-point goals - SV 6-16 (Uselman 3-10, Garzolini 2-3, Hawkins 1-2, Bush 0-1); THS 5-15 (Baker 3-5, Cottee 1-4, A. Wilson 1-3, Rowe 0-2, Alvarez 0-1). Rebounds - SV 26 (Hawkins 5, Bush 5); THS 26 (Rowe 7, T.J. Wilson 7, A. Wilson 5). Steals - SV 3 (Wallace 2); THS 4 (A. Wilson 2). Blocks - SV 0, THS 2 (Schneider, Rowe). Turnovers - SV 8, THS 8. Total fouls - SV 16, THS 24. Fouled out – Cottee, Alvarez.
JV – TH South 63 (Turner, Wilkinson 17), South Vermillion 38 (Shoults 13).
Next – TH South (3-5) hosts Columbus North on Wednesday. South Vermillion (4-3) hosts Clay City on Saturday.
