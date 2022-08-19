Wildcats blank Vikings 27-0

West Vigo and South Vermillion kicked off their high school football seasons Friday night in a game filled with the usual abundance of injuries and penalties it's only mid-August.
The host Wildcats were able to push across three first-half touchdowns, while adding another in the third quarter, to record a 27-0 win over the Vikings as SV coach Greg Barrett spoiled the debut of Aaron Clements as the WV coach.
South Vermillion scored on its first two possessions, as Dalton Payton scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 8:43 left in the opening period. Dominick Hanson added the extra point.
South Vermillion’s Gabe Clay, who finished the night with 193 yards rushing, got 15 of those on a touchdown with 5:21 left in the opening period. The extra point attempt was blocked and the Wildcats led 13-0.
The teams battled tooth and nail for almost the rest of the half, with the Wildcats taking over in their own territory for their final drive of the second quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Dom Garzolini hit Dallas Coleman on an 8-yard TD with just 9.7 seconds left in the half and Garzolini added the 2-point conversion for a 21-0 halftime lead.
West Vigo had marched deep into Wildcat territory twice in the second period, but had one drive stopped on an interception and another on downs.
“Our kids competed the whole time and I didn’t see a lot of quit,” Clements said. “We just made a ton of mistakes and you can’t do that against a good team. We made good reads and did some things nicely, but couldn’t put it all together.
“Big play, big play, penalty..... big play, big play, turnover,” he lamented. “We have to get mentally tougher for next week [at Parke Heritage]. We have to be able to handle adversity and bounce back and we have to change some things in personnel.”
SV added the game’s final score with 1:45 left in the third period, as Clay scored from 6 yards out.
Barrett was happy with his team’s performance.
“We came out and did exactly what we wanted to do,” he said. “We have been working hard and these guys showed it tonight. I am really happy with what we did. It wasn’t perfect, but to get a good start against a good team like this is great.”
Barrett thought his team had some good runs and his linemen blocked well.
“Our quarterback [Garzolini] played with a lot of poise,” he said.
West Vigo=0=0=0=0=—=0
South Vermillion=13=8=6=0=—=27
SV — Payton 4 run (Hanson kick)
SV — Clay 15 run (kick blocked)
SV — Coleman 15 pass from Garzolini (Garzolini run)
SV — Clay 6 run (kick failed)
=WV=SV
First downs=6=14
Rushes-yards=33-104=39-235
Passing=5-17-62=8-12-0
Passing yards=62=99
Penalties-yards=5-45=6-66
Punting=3-25.5=2-32.5
Individual statistics
Rushing - WV: Higgins 14-56, Marrs 11-39, Cobb 2-3, Shaffer 4-12, Roach 2-(-1). SV: Clay 23-193, Payton 7-27, Hill 2-4, Garzolini 3-10, Coleman 2-7, Weir 2-(-6).
Passing — WV: Marrs 5-17-1 62. SV: Garzolini 8-12-0 99.
Receiving — WV: Hann 1-2, Lowe 3-59, Cuffle. 1-1. SV: Wallace 2-24, Coleman 2-30, Payton 1-10, Clay 3-35.
Next — South Vermillion (1-0) plays at Sullivan on Friday, while West Vigo (0-1) goes to Parke Heritage.
