Wildcats beat Marshall 35-6

The last time South Vermillion’s football team faced Marshall (Ill.) they enjoyed a 6-point victory in 2019. On Friday, the Wildcats improved to a 2-2 record with a 35-6 win over the Lions.
Marshall went into the competition winless, coming off a 61-0 loss at home. South Vermillion went into the game coming off a loss as well, but the Wildcats had home field advantage.
The first quarter opened with South Vermillion setting the tone with two touchdowns. The first touchdown was a 4-yard run by Dalton Payton, giving the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 9:44 to go in the first quarter. When Marshall received possession again, South Vermilliion forced a turnover on downs in six plays and drove to the end zone for the second time in the contest.
The second touchdown was a 15-yard pass from Anthony Garzolini to Peyton Hawkins, making the score 14-0 with 4:01 to go in the first quarter. Garzolini finished the first half 5 for 5 with 64 passing yards and one touchdown through the air.
“He [Garzolini] did a great job,” South Vermillion coach Greg Barrett said after the contest. “Even when the young guys get out there with him, he still gets them in the right spot and does a good job."
South Vermillion’s Gabe Clay opened scoring in the second quarter with a 7-yard touchdown run, giving his team a 21-0 lead with 10:56 to go. After a long drive with the Lions' Logan Medsker repeatedly getting carries, the Wildcat defense stood stout once again getting their offense the ball again.
“Our defense played much better tonight,” Barrett said. “We still have to get a little better on that side of the ball, but I feel like we tackled better.”
Medsker led Marshall offensively as he had 26 carries for 88 yards.
“He’s a battler,” Marshall coach Jared Boyll said of Medsker. “He carries this team and is a great leader.”
James Mancourt showed off his speed with a 21-yard touchdown run, giving South Vermillion a 28-0 lead heading into the locker room. Mancourt ended the first half leading the Wildcats rushing with 59 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The Lions tried to pace themselves coming out of halftime. Marshall’s drive lasted almost seven minutes until Calvin Livvix threw an interception. South Vermillion responded quickly with a three-play drive that led to a 48-yard touchdown pass from Garzolini to Clay. putting them up 35-0 over Marshall with 6:46 to go in the third quarter.
The starters for South Vermillion sat out most of the fourth quarter to prevent injuries and Medsker scored for the Lions in the final minute of the game.
