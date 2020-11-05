The Western Indiana Conference announced its all-conference teams Thursday.
Here are the representatives from area schools in each sport:
• Boys cross country – West Vigo: Bryce Stateler; Northview: Jcim Grant, Stuart Bennett, Carter Mullenix, Corbin Butts, Hank Slater, Douglas Dillman; Sullivan: William King.
• Girls cross country – Northview: Gnister Grant, Ellia Hayes, Maisie Eldridge, Briley Shillings, Katie Morrison, Halle Miller, Piper Brinkman.
• Football – West Vigo (WIC Green): Shea Andrews, Cayden Cinotto, Jarrell Sholar, Evan Wyrick; Northview (WIC Gold): Korbin Allen, Keegan Garrison, Ilias Gordon, Parker Jordon, Easton Morgan, Braxton Sampson, Gabe Stockrahm, Dylan Zentko; Sullivan (WIC Gold): Grant Bell, Tristan Drake, Karver Queen, William Newby.
• Girls golf – Northview: Brooklee Bussing, Karsyn Kikta, Audrey Jackman.
• Boys soccer – West Vigo: Jordan Augustus, Ian Beaver, Lucas Hogue, Johnathan Otte; Northview: Austin Lane, Mario Martinez, Preston Nuckols; Sullivan: Caleb Knowles, Giuseppe Leone.
• Girls soccer – West Vigo: Corynn DeGroote, Katelynn Fennell, Torie Buchanan, Gabby Buckallew; Northview: Kamryn Zadeii, Raelee Everhart, Kassidy Kellett, Maggie Lackey, Kaylee Lowe; Sullivan: Debra Smith, Gabbie Wright.
• Boys tennis – West Vigo: Dylan Lemon; Northview: Brevin Cooper, Owen Tipton, Caleb Swearingen, Ben Goshen; Sullivan: Jared Crouch, Koby Wood.
• Volleyball – West Vigo: Riley Dierdorf; Northview: Katy Anderson; Sullivan: Madalyn Rinck, Korinne Gofourth.
All-Academic
West Vigo
Maci Easton, Sadie Herring, Erin Murphy, Keegan Beeler, Ashley Dunkin, Sandford Scott, Avery Funk, Torieonna Buchanan, Rylan Hendricks, Tanner Lavallie, Dylan Lemon, Garrett Roush, Jordan Augustus, Elijah Bahr, Katelyn Rollings
Northview
Stuart Bennett, Thomas Chapman, Miles Haviland, Braeden Knerr, Xander Shillings, Jordan Hancock, Joshua Heaton, Korbin Allen, Easton Morgan, Dillon White, Landon Carr, Chase Nuckols, Caleb Swearingen, Danielle Carter, Ava Dorsett, Parker Gibbens, Violet Keith, Jolee Kellett, Kassidy Kellett, Maggie Lackey, Kaylee Lowe, Kamryn Zadeii, Makalya Beasley, Brooklee Bussing, Dayna Dyar, Katy Anderson, Sydney Bays, Natalie Bell, Siddalee Clark, Emma Dickison, Rylie Vitz.
Sullivan
Grant Bell, Caleb Knowles, Courtney Lueking, Gabriel Pirtle, Bonnie Witt, Gage Knowles, Nathan Knowles, Debra Smith, Anastasia Smith, William King, Peyton Fulford, Cara Gofourth, Scott Fusco, Genevieve Vandergriff, Ellynn Hamilton, Mary McKinney, Korinne Gofourth, Charles Padgett, Allison Pelfrey.
Basketball
Girls
• Northview 67, Bloomington North 58 – At Bloomington, the Knights improved to 1-1 thanks to a 3-point barrage from Tara Pierce.
Pierce drained six 3-point buckets, scoring all 18 of her points from beyond the arc.
Northview led by double digits for most of the second half and fended off a late Bloomington North rally.
The Knights next play at White River Valley on Tuesday.
• North Montgomery 29, Riverton Parke 17 – At Linden, the Panthers fell to 0-2 in a low-scoring nonconference contest.
Riverton Parke’s next game is in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament on Nov. 14.
Swimming
• ISU announces schedule — Indiana State head swimming coach Josh Christensen has announced the program’s spring 2021 women’s swimming and diving schedule.
The Sycamores will open the 2021 season by traveling to Eastern Illinois on Jan. 29. ISU opens at home on Feb. 6 as Evansville and Valparaiso visit. ISU will also host Butler on Feb. 20.
Indiana State faces Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls on March 6. ISU then hosts Missouri State on March 19-20 and Southern Illinois on March 26.
The Missouri Valley Conference Championships will be April 14-16 in Carbondale, Ill.
Middle school
• Results from Thursday’s games – Results from middle school basketball games reported to the Tribune-Star:
Seventh-grade boys – West Vigo 46 (Fields 18), Otter Creek 29 (Dowell 8)
Sixth-grade boys – Otter Creek 27 (Renn 13), West Vigo 10 (Deighton, Cooper 3)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.