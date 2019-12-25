As high school basketball fans resist the urge to wear the shorts they received as Christmas gifts — Terre Haute’s high temperature reached 64 degrees Wednesday — Thursday will mark the beginning of the 20th First Financial Bank Wabash Valley Classic.
The first game — Edgewood vs. Terre Haute North — will tip off at 10 a.m. in the Patriots’ gym. Seven more games will follow, involving a total of 16 teams. The list consists of 13 from Indiana, including three from Vigo County, and three from Illinois.
The popular tournament will continue with a full slate Friday and Saturday, then conclude with four contests Monday, finishing with the championship game at 7:30 p.m.
When Wabash Valley coaches were asked this week to name a favorite or favorites to capture the title in 2019, few wanted to name their own squad.
“Parke Heritage, Terre Haute North, Marshall [Ill.] and Terre Haute South are the favorites,” said coach Joey Hart of Linton’s 5-0 Miners, the No. 1-ranked team in Indiana’s latest Class 2A poll. “We are getting better. We have two guys [juniors Lincoln Hale and Kip Fougerousse] who have lots of experience in this tourney.”
Linton’s matchup Thursday will be against Shakamak at 7 p.m.
Last year, the Miners reached the Classic’s championship game. Then they lost to North by an uncharacteristically lopsided 66-36 score. So Hart knows not to underestimate the Patriots, despite their 2-4 record.
“They guard very well and are very well-coached,” he pointed out. “They’re still putting pieces together. They are very capable and will be at home.”
Speaking of North’s coach, Todd Woelfle has guided more teams to Classic titles [six] than any other coach since the tournament debuted in 2000. Those occurred in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Yet he doesn’t want any part of the “favorite” label.
“It should be another good tournament,” Woelfle told the Tribune-Star.
“There are multiple undefeated teams, talented players and great coaches. We are focused on putting together 32 minutes of good basketball on both ends of the floor and getting better as a team.”
He mentioned that Sullivan, Marshall, Parke Heritage and Linton are all undefeated, although that will change after Sullivan and Marshall square off against each other at 1 p.m. Thursday.
“They all are the favorites because they haven’t lost a game yet,” Woelfle insisted.
Meanwhile, Terre Haute South coach Maynard Lewis would like to lead the Braves to their first Classic crown since 2013. But he’s not taking anything for granted with his group entering at 4-4.
“The field is well-balanced and there are a lot of really good teams,” Lewis said. “Of course, the bull’s eye is on the defending champs [North]. So I would say they are the favorites. We have a two-game winning streak going in to the Classic, so I hope that carries over.”
A coach of one of those undefeated squads Woelfle named — Rich Schelsky of Parke Heritage, only in its second year of existence — also shied away from accepting the favorite’s role.
“I think this year could be one of the most excitable and intriguing Classics ever,” Schelsky assessed. “I’m not sure there is a team you can pinpoint prior to and say they are the outright favorite. I think a majority of the games will be highly competitive and it will be a great tournament for the fans.
“Obviously, we’ve gotten off to a great start [8-0]. I’m proud of our kids and their willingness to buy in to the defensive end of the floor. We got as tough of a draw as anyone in the tournament, but that is exactly why we play in this tournament. We look forward to getting tested by the great teams in our bracket and find out what things we need to work on as we head into January.”
The Wolves’ first opponent will be Northview and that clash will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Another fun meeting Thursday should be the last one, pitting Owen Valley vs. West Vigo at 8:30 p.m. Although their records are not spectacular, they played a highly entertaining regular-season game in the Green Dome on Dec. 7 when the Vikings pulled out a 50-49 victory on Sean Roberts’ last-second 3-pointer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.