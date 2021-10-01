The West Vigo High School football team enjoyed its first Western Indiana Conference win Friday night with a 18-12 victory over North Putnam. The Vikings were coming off three consecutive losses but had home-field advantage this time.
The Cougars went into the competition looking to redeem themselves from the 31-point loss they faced last time they faced West Vigo.
North Putnam tried setting the tone on the opening kickoff by kicking an unexpected onside kick which they also recovered. Besides that, the first quarter was silent until the Cougar’s Gunner Burress got his team in the red zone with an impressive 26-yard run. The next play resulted in West Vigo’s Jacob Barnes intercepting a North Putnam pass in the end zone with 5:01 to go in the first.
On the next possession, West Vigo’s Kaleb Marrs showed off his arm as he threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Eli Roach with 15.9 to go in the first quarter. After a failed 2-point conversion, the Vikings ended the first quarter leading the Cougars 6-0.
The second quarter opened with West Vigo’s defense shutting down North Putnam’s option attack. Once the Vikings offense gained possession again, they showed their speed.
Marrs completed an exciting 44-yard pass to Deshaun Lowe that put West Vigo on their opponent’s 1-yard line. The next play was a 1-yard touchdown pass from Marrs to Lowe putting the Vikings up 12-0 with 5:12 to go in the second quarter.
“I told our assistant coaches that I’ve never seen a kid play like Lowe,” North Putnam coach Ryan Burress stated. “That guy is lighting, and he’s got moves.”
Lowe finished the contest leading West Vigo’s receiving with 95 yards.
North Putnam responded with a 10-yard touchdown run by Burress that cut West Vigo’s lead down to 12-6 with 2:55 to go in the second quarter. When West Vigo regained possession, they set the tone with a steady drive that led to a 4-yard touchdown run by Peyton Clerk putting the Vikings up 18-6 before going into halftime.
“At halftime we kept telling our kids to be positive and continue to do their jobs,” West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb stated. “We were in a similar situation before in the Brown County game. We were up two scores and still ended up losing, so we told them to keep doing their jobs.”
Marrs went into the locker room with 189 passing yards. Burress went into halftime leading the Cougars’ rushing attack with 89 yards on 13 carries.
In the third quarter. North Putnam seemed to be putting together a consistent drive until they fumbled on their opponent’s 15-yard line. This led to the Vikings regaining possession as Brock Higgins recovered the fumble for his team.
The Cougars’ defense stood stout and got the ball back to their offense. When North Putnam’s offense got back on the field Burress threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Roach with 1:46 to go in the third quarter. This cut West Vigo’s lead down 18-12.
Action in the fourth quarter began when West Vigo’s Barnes intercepted Burress for the second time of the night for a 55-yard return with 10:14 remaining. No one scored in the final quarter.
“These games help you prepare for postseason play when you come out on top,” Cobb said.
