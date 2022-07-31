This is the third in a series of interviews with Vigo County high school athletic directors.
Entering his 11th year as athletic director at West Vigo, Kenny Pearson is the "veteran" among his peers in Vigo County.
And, at the same time, the least experienced West Vigo athletic director ever.
Pearson took over from Mike Miller, who had the job for 13 years. And Miller replaced the legendary Jim Mann, who had held the job from the time the school opened its doors in the early 1960s.
"Pretty amazing to think that this place has only had three athletic directors," Pearson said recently. "I think the average around the state is something like two and a half years [for an AD to remain in the position]."
That statistic, by the way, isn't reflected among the Wabash Valley schools, Pearson guessed. "We sure do have a lot of really good athletic directors around here," he emphasized.
Pearson didn't succeed Miller on a one-day-to-the-next basis, so he had to be self-taught about a few aspects of the job. He does remember one thing Miller told him, however. "Mike said, 'I love the job, but I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy,' " Pearson recalls.
Scheduling and hiring officials, of course, was an immediate challenge, he said, but one that's getting easier thanks to technology.
"It was difficult finding officials I didn't know," Pearson said, "but now we're scheduled two or three years in advance. Mike Stoffers is our assigner for basketball, and that takes a big load off, but I do the rest." And because a constant stream of phone calls and the mailing back and forth of contracts has been replaced by Eventlink's computerized program, a lot less time and energy has to be expended.
"I don't know how Jim [Mann] did it," Pearson said, pointing to binders full of old contracts on shelves in his office.
One aspect of the job that surprised him, Pearson said, was that officials aren't the only necessity for hosting an athletic contest.
"There should be more bullet points in the job description," Pearson joked. "Finding workers [to take tickets, sell concessions, announce the events, run the scoreboards] was a challenge as well. I didn't realize how many moving parts there are. Bryan Martin [the Vikings' longtime announcer] is a big part of West Vigo history."
All the paperwork hasn't been eliminated. There's still plenty of it involved in hiring new coaches and dealing with transfer students, Pearson indicated. But he talks about being able to beat Miller's record in the 2025-26 school year, and the need to find new football and volleyball coaches for this fall hasn't diminished his excitement.
"By the time spring sports are over," he admitted, "I'm ready for the break. But I'm always raring to go for the fall.
"[Coaching] longevity at West Vigo, for the most part, is pretty good," he said. "We went through a period of having five volleyball coaches in five years, and that's tough for the kids, and we're always looking for assistant coaches. But we have a really good staff. They all do a wonderful job and put our kids in position to succeed in sectionals and in the conference."
His biggest disappointment, Pearson said, is occasionally having to police fan behavior. "The worst part of the job," he said.
And he said that although West Vigo is the smallest of the three county high schools, it has an advantage that the other two don't.
"We have our middle school right here attached to the high school," he pointed out. "The middle school kids can walk down here and watch our high school games, and our coaches can walk down the hall and see the middle kids who will be coming up.
"I don't know what the future looks like, but I think the next few years we can compete at the next level," Pearson continued. "West, North and South are all in a position to compete every year, although maybe not in every sport.
"I hope by the time I retire, some of the facilities can be upgraded," he concluded, "but I like where we're at."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.