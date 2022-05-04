Host West Vigo displayed the depth throughout its lineup Wednesday in Western Indiana Conference high school baseball, getting RBI from its eighth and ninth hitters in the batting order in holding off Sullivan 2-1.
Kaleb Marrs — with seventh-inning help from Josh Sigler — prevailed against Sullivan lefty Carter McKee in a beautifully played game that included no errors, wild pitches or passed balls and took just 93 minutes to complete.
“[McKee] threw well,” West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote said afterward. “It was a good pitchers’ duel.”
Sullivan took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a leadoff single by Donovan McKinney, an infield out and a two-out, two-strike RBI single by Jacob Hawkins. Then Marrs became dominant.
Commanding his fastball, slider and changeup, the Viking junior retired the last batter in the first inning and then the next 11 after that, striking out nine of those 12 batters.
McKee was no slouch either. He issued harmless walks in each of the first two innings and gave up his first hit — a two-out double by Ben Kearns — in the bottom of the third.
Finally in the bottom of the fourth the Vikings broke through. Gabe Skelton bounced a single past Sullivan third baseman Kailer Johnson and was bunted to second by Jerome Blevins — who was within a fraction of a second of beating the throw to first. Walks to Sigler and Grayson Porter loaded the bases, Skelton scored the tying run on Rhyan Shaffer’s sacrifice fly and Nick Lindsey singled to drive in pinch-runner Chad Michael.
“I didn’t think I’d be seeing Gabe Skelton score the [tying] run on a sacrifice fly,” DeGroote said afterward about the 6-foot-4, 235-pound lineman on the Viking football team who could probably be categorized as faster than he looks.
Marrs’ 12-in-a-row streak ended with two out in the top of the fifth when he issued his first walk — to McKee — and Jeremiah Vernelson and McKinney added singles to load the bases. Marrs got out of the jam by inducing a grounder back to the mound.
West Vigo threatened with two out in the bottom of the fifth on a walk to Skelton and a single by Blevins, but McKee came up with a big strikeout. And in the top of the sixth, Hawkins got his second hit and Rocco Roshel drew a walk, but Marrs responded with a strikeout and a fly ball out.
In the bottom of the sixth, Grayson Porter hit a leadoff single and moved up on a bunt by Shaffer and a deep fly by Lindsey, but Sullivan left fielder Rocco Roshel made a diving catch to rob Peyton Clerk of an RBI single. And in the seventh, Sigler — Marrs had thrown nearly 100 pitches — retired all three batters he faced.
“We played a good game,” said Sullivan coach Tony Steimel, “but we left too many on base; we’ve done that all year. But we had good pitching and good defense . . . Carter threw a great game.”
DeGroote said he didn’t know exactly where Marrs fits in the West Vigo rotation, while admitting it’s a nice problem to have.
“We have kind of a 1A, 1B, 1C deal,” the coach said. “[Marrs] has had a great year . . . the pitching staff has been lights out. We’re living on pitching and good defense.”
Recent struggles against opposing lefthanders is somewhat of a concern, DeGroote indicated. But . . .
“We did just enough smart things to win,” he said. “We’re 8-0 in the WIC, and we’re not giving any of those back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.