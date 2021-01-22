It doesn't affect her much, but Torie Buchanan is beginning to realize that she has become a little bit famous.
The West Vigo junior, who won her third straight girls state championship last week, is not someone everyone wants to tangle with.
"I know some of the girls at the regionals were waiting to see where I signed up so they could go to a different weight class," Buchanan said matter-of-factly recently.
"A lot of the girls who wrestle her are beat before they ever go on the mat," said coach Scott Rohrbach of the Vikings. "Some of the boys too."
Which brings us to Buchanan's next quest. Although she's never lost a match to another female wrestler from Indiana, she's also a key member of the Viking boys team. And with the sectional a little over a week away, she has no time to pat herself on the back and rest on her laurels.
Not that she would anyway.
Rohrbach said Buchanan's work ethic is her biggest asset, and she's been developing it for a long time.
"She's what you would call a legacy," the coach said. "Her dad [Richie Buchanan] was on one of my first teams here. It's pretty cool to have a former athlete as an assistant coach, and to have his daughter [on the team].
"She has something we don't get all the time: a wrestler's mentality," Rohrbach continued. "She's a gamer. She wants to be the best."
Buchanan started wrestling with Team Green when she was 4 years old, and sounds like there's no place she'd rather be. Asked what has helped her develop her talent, she said, "Being in the room with the guys and the coaches, having them being there pushing me."
"She's spent 13 years in this room," Rohrbach said. "She's one of the girls who has helped make girls wrestling popular. They were trend-setters, and girls wrestling is growing across the [Wabash] Valley."
It's not growing at West Vigo as fast as Buchanan, currently the only girl in the room, would like.
"I've been trying to get more girls to come out, but it's hard," she said, fully aware that "it's hard" applies not only to persuading other girls but to the work they'd have to put in if they decided to join her.
In a telephone interview during her freshman season, however, Buchanan indicated that beating boys was also one of the things she liked to accomplish, and she still has goals along those lines.
"My main goal is to make it to the boys state finals," she said, "and at the sectionals, beat the boys who have beaten me this year."
That second goal doesn't have a long list attached. Buchanan has lost just four times this season, and the number of matches she's lost in her three seasons barely reaches double figures. But she lost an overtime regional match her freshman season and didn't make it out of sectional competition last year.
When she has problems in competition against boys, there are two problems: length and strength. Buchanan can't do much about the first issue — she's 4-foot-11 — but she figures she can do something about the second.
"After my loss last year at the sectional, I got in the weight room," she said, "and I can see a big difference . . . now I just have to put in extra work, and practice with the best partners up here [in the Viking wrestling room]."
"Only two or three girls have ever made it to a semistate," Rohrbach said. "There are not many people better than Torie technically, and she's doing everything she can off the mat."
Should Buchanan make the semistate this season, by the way, it will be a big weekend for her. She's also in the West Vigo homecoming court the night before that competition.
