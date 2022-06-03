West Vigo's baseball winning streak to be put to test

It's been a near-perfect high school baseball season for West Vigo, and the Vikings have a chance Saturday to avenge the only setback in their 27-1 campaign.
If, however, they can win their 10 a.m. Class 3A Danville Regional opener against Brebeuf, which probably won't be easy.
The Vikings are one of four Wabash Valley baseball teams in regional competition today, with Parke Heritage and Linton in Class 2A events and Shakamak making its usual appearance in the Class A second round.
The Wolves, Miners and Lakers don't have quite the task the Vikings expect to face on Saturday morning, however.
Brebeuf's Braves are ranked fourth in the Class 3A poll, one spot behind West Vigo. But it's not a double-elimination tournament, and that means West Vigo will probably face Brebeuf's senior pitcher Andrew Dutkanych. A national publication listed the 50 high school and college players likely to go high in the major league draft and Dutkanych was 14th on the list — and the only Indiana player mentioned.
"The matchup with Brebeuf is going to be a heck of a battle," West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote said. "We know it's a heck of a challenge facing Andrew Dutkanych but we're up for the challenge.
"We've got a good game plan in place for our pitchers and our hitters," the coach continued. "We feel if we're a good version of ourselves, that's good enough to win. We want to play smart and gritty baseball like we have all year."
The team that beat West Vigo prior to the Vikings' 24-game winning streak was Lebanon, which took advantage of Northview and Landon Carr's heroics against Crawfordsville to beat the Knights in the championship game there on Monday. The Tigers face a Beech Grove team with a sub-.500 record in Saturday's second game at Danville.
In the Class 2A Park Tudor Regional, Parke Heritage — which lost the regional championship game last spring — faces Heritage Christian in the second game, following the 10 a.m. opener between Cascade and Centerville. Like the Danville tournament, the first game could decide the championship; Cascade is ranked second, Centerville seventh.
Linton returns to the Class 2A regional and plays North Decatur in the 10 a.m. opener at Evansville Mater Dei, followed by eighth-ranked Forest Park against a Providence team that's the defending state champion and also hoping to repeat the state-championship success of its basketball team.
"I am excited for our guys to be able to compete in one of the best regionals in 2A," said first-year Linton coach Jacob Harden. "I am proud of our efforts thus far and I think we are catching fire at the right time. If we can continue hitting the ball well and are sound defensively, I like our chances."
Linton's SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference rival Shakamak doesn't have the record the Lakers usually have, although it's doubtful any other Class A team in the state has faced the schedule that Shakamak has — starting with defending Class 4A state champion Jasper.
The Lakers open the Class A Mooresville Regional against Rising Sun, followed by a matchup between Traders Point Christian and Indianapolis Lutheran. Three of those four teams are receiving votes in the Class A poll, but none are in the top 10.
Coach Jeremy Yeryar of the Lakers didn't mention returning to the state championship game — the Lakers lost to Washington Township at Victory Field last spring — when he talked about the upcoming games.
"I told the kids to play for their two seniors [Carson Jernigan and Oscar Pegg]," coach Yeryar said, "because everyone who has ever played here would love to suit up one more time and play the game with their teammates."
