The West Vigo High School wrestling team used persistence and determination to bounce back against host South Vermillion on Thursday evening, winning the dual meet 57-18.
West Vigo coach Scott Rohrbach called the meet a strong bounce back for the Vikings, who just two days previously had fallen at the hands of Terre Haute South.
“This was a bounce back. We have wrestled some very tough teams already in Terre Haute South, Terre Haute North and Northview and we have seen some quality kids,” Rohrbach said.
“We are getting battle-tested and some of our kids could have rolled over and died tonight. We just want to keep fighting and we want to keep winning.”
West Vigo (7-2) set the tone early in the contest as Seth Rohrbach opened the 132-pound class with a pin of Isabelle Lund in just 15 seconds. The Vikings won two of their next three matches with pins in Johnathan Otte and Jarrell Sholar in the 145 and 152 classes, respectively.
South Vermillion (12-5) managed to get on the board in the second match of the night in the 138 class. Thomas Brooks took on West Vigo’s Laine Hendricks, securing a pin with 22.7 seconds left in the second round to tie the two teams at 6-6.
After knotting the teams early, the Vikings rattled off five consecutive victories, begun by Otte and Sholar, to take a 30-6 advantage. Their wins came from Anthony Rubinacci, Rylan Hendricks and Levi Saude, with Saude earning a pin after 24 seconds. Rubinacci and Hendricks went the distance with their Wildcat opponents, winning 7-2 and 6-3, respectively.
After the Wildcat’s scoreless drought, it took South Vermillion’s Kadin McMahon 30 seconds to pin Preston Montgomery in the 195 class and pull his team back into the contest at 30-12.
West Vigo responded with another pair of pins, this time coming in the heavyweight categories of Payton Bell, 220, and Braxton Elkins, 285.
One of the most exciting matches of the contest came in the 106 class between Viking Torie Buchanan and Wildcat Wyatt English. The two went toe-to-toe through three rounds, each nearly managing to pin the other multiple times before heading to overtime knotted at 7-7. The extra 60 seconds was all that Buchanan needed, scoring two more points to push West Vigo ahead 45-12.
“We practiced hard yesterday for this and we are becoming a family together,” Buchanan said.
“We have to work together and if someone goes down we all need to be there to pick them up for the next match.”
South Vermillion’s Holden Southard put the final Wildcat points of the evening on the board, pinning Logan Gussler in 49 seconds.
West Vigo notched two more pins in the final three matches, coming from Annalyse Dooley and Keith Holder, capping the 57-18 team victory.
“We knew [the Vikings] were tough coming into this and we have done really well so far this season, but this is the kind of competition we need if we want to go further in sectionals,” South Vermillion coach Ron Stateler said.
