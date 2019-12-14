In recent years, the Gregory Stultz Memorial Invitational high school wrestling tournament has given a few Wabash Valley teams a chance to test themselves against good teams from the southern part of the state.
Saturday at Northview, it turned into an opportunity for the Valley to demonstrate some dominance.
West Vigo, Terre Haute North and Northview finished as the top three in that order, tested only against each other in a field that also included Bedford North Lawrence, Paoli, South Putnam and the Bloomington South junior varsity.
The Vikings avenged a loss to North a few days earlier by a 36-32 score, 182-pounder Levi Saude providing the crucial win near the end of the competition, and beat Northview 42-33. The Patriots beat the Knights 39-33, a match that was a lot closer than the 20-point decision the Patriots had earned in the season-opening regular-season match between the two.
And if Stultz, a former Northview wrestler who lost his life on a military mission in Afghanistan, had been able to choose a favorite competitor Saturday, it might have been one of the Patriots who scored crucial points against his former team.
Gage Cohen-Cook, wrestling at 126 pounds for North in the last team competition of the day, was engaged in a tight battle with Northview's Cain Garrison when the two went rolling off the mat. Cohen-Cook was unable to get back up and had his right ankle inspected and probed as the injury-time clock ticked.
With just 14 seconds remaining before the match would have been forfeited to Garrison, Cohen-Cook hobbled to his feet, went back on the mat — and pinned Garrison moments later, before being helped back to the sidelines.
"A tough, gritty performance," said coach Beau Pingleton of the Patriots later, "and if [Cohen-Cook] doesn't step it up there, we don't win that match . . . we're hoping a high ankle sprain is all it is."
Pingleton's team came into Saturday as the target for its neighbors. Now that role probably shifts to Terre Haute South, which wrestled elsewhere on Saturday but battles West Vigo on Tuesday.
"The kids really stepped up and wrestled very well today," said coach Scott Rohrbach of West Vigo. "We beat North today and had a couple kids get wins who lost [against the Patriots on Wednesday]."
"We lost a tough one right off the bat," Pingleton said, "but we were tested as a team today, and that's what we wanted."
"We knew West Vigo and North were the teams to beat, and we got close to both of them," said coach Tony Sanabria of Northview. "We're closing the gap fast . . . this was a good day for us."
Wabash Valley wrestlers won 11 of the 14 weight classes, with West Vigo getting undefeated days from Keith Holden, Seth Rohrbach, Johnathan Otte, Jarrell Sholar and Saude; Northview having 5-0 performances by Seth Cowden, Logan Moore, Joey Whitesell, Zack Brown and Noah Minor; and North having a champion in Ethan Proffitt. Although North had just one wrestler at 5-0, it had six at 4-1 and six more finished 3-2.
"Wabash Valley teams are really tough, and [Saturday's results are] a testament," Pingleton said. "The kids have put in work to get themselves in that position."
"Vigo County wrestling is growing tremendously," Scott Rohrbach agreed, "and Clay County too. We've got some state-caliber wrestlers on our teams."
Otte was voted the meet's outstanding wrestler, pinning all five of his opponents at 145 and remaining unbeaten for the season.
"I just showed the technique I learned up in the [West Vigo wrestling] room," Otte said. "My coaches and teammates are the ones who push me to be a better wrestler . . . and I'm glad our team stepped up and got a win [against North]."
West Vigo individuals — Torie Buchanan 4-1, Annalyse Dooley 3-2, Logan Gussler 3-2, Keith Holden 5-0, Seth Rohrbach 5-0, Lucas Hogue 2-3, Johnathan Otte 5-0, Jarrell Sholar 5-0, Anthony Rubinacci 3-2, Rylan Hendricks 2-3, Levi Saude 5-0, Colton Higley 1-4, Peyton Bell 4-1, Braxton Elkins 2-3
Terre Haute North individuals — Nathan Roberts 3-2, Collier Schell 4-1, Ethan Proffitt 5-0, Gage Cohen-Cook 4-1, Ty Crews 4-1, Brandon Greene 4-1, Nicolas Sconce 3-2, Nathan Phipps 3-2, Sammy Saunders 4-1, Landon Boland 2-3, Gabe Bignell 3-2, Amar Gaffney 3-2, Francisco Franco 3-2, Jazz Brown 4-1
Northview individuals (incomplete) — Seth Cowden 5-0, Logan Moore 5-0, Landin Moore 4-1, Joey Whitesell 5-0, Preston Nuckols 4-1, Kaleb Rowe 4-1, Zach Brown 5-0, Noah Minor 5-0, Landon Croy 2-3, Dalton Simmons 3-1, Zach Calandrilla 2-3
