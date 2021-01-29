West Vigo tops Edgewood

A couple of weeks ago, after his team had survived a one-point battle with West Vigo, coach Jeff Moore of Sullivan made sure to include the Vikings in the list of strong teams in the Western Indiana Conference.
Moore is happy to be proven correct right now — coach Michael Byrum of Northview is probably happy too — after the Vikings went to Edgewood and beat the conference-leading Mustangs 55-46.
Sullivan is now the only WIC team with less than two losses, while Northview and Edgewood have 2s in the right-hand column of their conference record.
“It was just a good team win for us,” coach Joe Boehler of West Vigo said after Friday’s game. “Everybody contributed.
“I was a little nervous coming over, because we didn’t get to practice yesterday and that’s usually our big prep day. We had about a 15-minute walk-through today, and I wasn’t sure that was enough.”
It was.
Edgewood jumped ahead 5-0 Friday, but the Vikings caught them at 9-9 on a 3-pointer by Cody Bunch late in the first quarter. For the rest of the half — just as they had for awhile at Terre Haute North on Tuesday — the Vikings played the Mustangs evenly (four ties, five lead changes in the half) and went to the locker room ahead 23-20 after a tie-breaking 3-pointer by Ethan Kesler.
And if the Mustangs were a little cold from the field in the first half against West Vigo’s zone defense, they got really cold in the third quarter (and finished at 33% for the game).
“I think [Edgewood’s Coleman Sater] is one of the best players in the conference,” Boehler explained. “We thought if we could guard him as a group, it would be to our advantage . . . [the defense] started to work for us, and we decided to keep going.”
The three-point halftime lead quickly grew when Case Lautenschlager got a basket and a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, and Gabe Newhouse added a free throw for a 29-20 lead.
Edgewood got back-to-back 3-pointers from Caden Huttenlocker and Sater to cut the lead to three points, but Lautenschlager hit a fallaway 3-pointer to stop Edgewood’s momentum. Imare Holman then stole the ball and hit two free throws, Lautenschlager found Newhouse for a layup, and now the Vikings were up by 10 at 36-26.
If the Mustangs were expecting the Vikings to fold, they were disappointed. The lead got as big as 13 points on a couple of occasions in the fourth quarter. A steal and a 3-pointer brought Edgewood as close as 52-46 with 38 seconds left, but the Vikings hit 3 of their last 4 free throws and were 9 or 12 from the stripe in the last period.
“We came out and we were giving [the Mustangs] fits defensively,” said Lautenschlager, who led the winners with 19 points. “We were having trouble taking care of the ball early, but we cleaned that up and we were able to get it done.”
“We knew this was going to be a big game,” added Newhouse, who scored 13. “[Edgewood] beat us in the [Wabash Valley] Classic, and they’re No. 1 in the conference. We wanted to beat them to show we’re as good as anybody in the conference.”
Sater led Edgewood with 19 points, but 13 came in the first half. Huttenlocker scored 12, but nine came late with the game basically out of reach.
“A big win,” Lautenschlager said. “[The Mustangs are] in our sectional, and this pops we can play with anybody in our sectional. We just have to find a groove and stay in it.”
“It’s a huge confidence-booster, knowing we can play with a team like that,” Newhouse added.
“We’ve had games where we played well and haven’t been able to get over the hump,” Boehler pointed out. “Hopefully this gives us a bit of confidence moving forward.”
