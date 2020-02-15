West Vigo’s boys basketball made a starting lineup change this weekend. It almost bore victorious fruit on Friday in an overtime loss at Terre Haute South. On Saturday, the Vikings got the victory going away.
Dane Andrews was inserted into the starting lineup against the Braves and he scored 20. Against Clay City, Andrews didn’t have to carry that load because the rest of the Vikings were productive right along with him. West Vigo stormed past Clay City 69-33 at the Green Dome.
Kaleb Hannahs led West Vigo with 16 points. Skyler Page added 13 points off the bench. Jacob LaFary led the Eels with 11 points.
West Vigo coach Joe Boehler explained the move to put Andrews in the starting lineup and the impact Andrews has had on the Vikings of late.
“Going back and watching the last couple of games on film, he’s made a really nice contribution for us. We’ve been in a rut lately and I thought the best thing was for us to make a chance and get ourselves out of the rut,” Boehler said of Andrews, who scored nine points against the Eels, five of the points at the free throw line.
“He did a great job for us against Terre Haute South last night. He’s bringing a lot of energy and he’s doing a great job being a senior leader for us. He’s talking and taking ownership and making sure everyone is on the same page. That’s what we need right now. The season is winding down. People need to step up at this time of year and he’s doing a nice job of that,” Boehler added.
The early star for the Vikings was Hannahs. He made all three of his first-quarter 3-point shots and added another bucket to help West Vigo take a 17-11 lead.
To that point, the Eels had been able to hang in there, but Clay City began to turn the ball over and it helped West Vigo earn transition buckets. The Vikings scored the last eight points of the first period to take a 22-11 lead.
It would get even better for West Vigo in the second quarter. The taller Vikings trapped the Eels on the perimeter, cutting off most of Clay City’s inside-outside game. The Eels were rushed and missed their first eight shots from the field.
“That’s a credit to our kids. I was concerned defensively because Clay City has a lot of shooters on their team and we played a tough overtime game last night. We had an early start tonight, so we didn’t quite get 24 hours [of rest] and had virtually no prep time for this game. Our kids came out with a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” Boehler said.
West Vigo (6-14) had no such worries. The Vikings rolled up the first 13 points of the second quarter to amass a 21-0 run that also encompassed the end of the first period. Clay City didn’t score in the second quarter until a LaFary bucket in the final minute of the half. Eight different Vikings scored as the Vikings built a 37-15 halftime advantage.
The second half offered no respite for the Eels as they struggled mightily from the field. Clay City (7-12) was 9 of 37 from the field and 2 of 19 from 3-point range overall.
“We talked about taking one quarter at a time. We’ve felt we’ve played two good quarters or three good quarter and had one bad quarter that killed us and took us out of the game. We just said ‘make this a good quarter’. I thought we did a nice job of putting together four good quarters. Every kid who got in the game made a positive contribution. I wish we could bottle it up and play that way every night,” Boehler said.
West Vigo next hosts Cloverdale on Tuesday. Clay City travels to Hutsonville-Palestine on Tuesday.
CLAY CITY (33) – Rogers 0-3 4-5 4, H. Adams 0-4 0-0 0, Cannon 1-2 2-3 5, LaFary 3-9 4-6 11, Owens 3-7 1-2 7, Patterson 0-2 0-2 0, Stone 1-2 0-0 2, L. Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Hines 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-0 0-2 0, Horton 0-2 2-2 2, Shaw 0-1 0-0 0. 9-37 FG, 13-22 FT, 33 TP.
WEST VIGO (69) – Lautenschlager 2-3 0-0 4, Newhouse 3-6 1-1 7, Roberts 2-5 0-1 4, Hannahs 6-7 1-1 16, Andrews 2-5 5-6 9, Burgess 2-5 0-0 5, Stephens 1-3 0-0 2, Holman 1-4 0-0 2, Page 5-7 3-5 13, Kesler 2-3 0-0 4, Broderick 1-4 1-2 3, Beaver 0-0 0-0 0. 27-52 FG, 11-16 FT, 69 TP.
Clay City 11 4 7 11 - 33
West Vigo 22 15 20 12 - 69
3-point goals - CC 2-19 (LaFary 1-4, Cannon 1-1, H. Adams 0-3, Owens 0-3, Horton 0-2, Rogers 0-2, Shaw 0-1, Stone 0-1, L. Adams 0-1, Myers 0-1); WV 4-12 (Hannahs 3-3, Burgess 1-2, Roberts 0-2, Holman 0-2, Lautenschlager 0-1, Stephens 0-1, Page 0-1). Rebounds - CC 24 (LaFary 6, Team 5); WV 41 (Roberts 6, Page 6, Lautenschlager 5). Steals - CC 2 (Cannon, LaFary); WV 4 (Lautenschlager, Roberts, Stephens, Holman). Blocks - CC 0; WV 1 (Roberts). Turnovers - CC 13, WV 7. Total fouls - CC 13, WV 17.
JV – West Vigo 53 (Beaver 13), Clay City 36 (Shaw 11).
Next – West Vigo (6-14) hosts Cloverdale and Clay City (7-12) plays at Hutsonville-Palestine on Tuesday.
