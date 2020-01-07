Basketball is a game of runs sometimes and Tuesday night’s boys high school basketball game between the West Vigo Vikings and Riverton Parke Panthers had many runs in it.
Before winning 50-47, West Vigo started with an 8-2 run. Then the Vikings opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run and they would go into halftime up by nine. The Panthers would give the Vikings a taste of their own run medicine as they started the third quarter on a 13-4 run to tie the game.
Vikings coach Joe Boehler knew his team just needed to relax to stay in the game as the Panthers started their comeback at the beginning of the second half.
“I thought we just needed to relax a bit," he said. "We had two great shots at the rim and we missed both of them and I thought that hurt us. I thought we really had a chance to push the lead up to double digits for a few minutes. That allowed them to get a little momentum in their direction and hit a couple shots that allowed them to get back into the game."
The Vikings ended the third quarter on an 8-0 run. The Panthers would begin the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run. The teams would begin trading shots until the Panthers made two shots in a row and take their first lead of the whole game at 45-44 with 38.4 seconds left in the game. The Vikings would answer with a 3-pointer, but the Panthers would respond with a quick two of their own tying it at 47 each with 10.4 seconds left in the game.
This was more than enough time for the Vikings to run a play for a buzzer-beating 3 by senior guard Sean Roberts.
Defense was a big key to the Vikings having the early lead and being able to have the runs that they had. The Vikings held the Panthers to 5 of 15 shooting from the field and were able to hold Brandon Hazzard to 0 of 8 from the field in the first half. Boehler knew his team was going to have to be able to be good defenders by themselves in order to limit the Panthers’ shooting, especially from their leading scorer in Hazzard. “We were pretty award with certain things. We were doing a nice job of jumping to the ball. We all knew Hazzard was good and he was going to be able to drive the ball. Just challenged the guys to be a little better individual defender tonight and not rely on your teammates to help you as much,” he said.
With this victory, the Vikings moved to 4-7 on the year but also are now 9-1 in their last 10 games vs. the Panthers. Boehler brought up how in this win that he was happy with how his team responded to a good opponent in Riverton Parke which is always loaded with seniors.
“They are very senior-laden and they have a lot of experience out there," he said. "I was proud of our kids, we responded and played really well to get the W."
This loss dropped the Panthers to 5-6 for the season.
