The Jim Mann Green Dome should have been rocking Friday night, as West Vigo battled visiting Greencastle in a Western Indiana Conference doubleheader.
And had crowds been permitted, the Viking fans may have given their boys team a boost, the Vikings missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer and falling 43-42 in the second contest after the West Vigo girls held off the Tiger Cubs 38-35 in the opener.
A case could be made that the Viking boys deserved to win as much as the Viking girls did. The home team controlled the fourth quarter with a ball-control offense, hit three 3-pointers — two by Imare Holman, one by Cody Bunch — and had a 42-38 lead coming down the stretch.
But Greencastle star Brody Whitaker, guarded doggedly by Bunch most of the evening, got free for a 3-pointer with 1:46 left that cut the lead to 42-41.
West Vigo had the ball until the clock got under 30 seconds, but the Tiger Cubs double-teamed near midcourt and Nick Sutherlin came up with the ball and scored with 28.6 seconds to go.
The last 11 seconds included three timeouts and three fouls, including the fourth and fifth on Whitaker trying to keep Viking freshman Zeke Tanoos from receiving an in-bounds pass. With 5.7 seconds remaining the Vikings found an open shooter at the arc, but the shot went off glass and then off the rim as the buzzer sounded.
“Not the shot we drew up,” coach Joe Boehler said afterward, “but we got a wide-open look. We were just not able to knock it down.”
Bunch held Whitaker to just 13 points — “Last year he had 24 against us by halftime” Boehler noted — and the game was possession-by-possession throughout.
West Vigo’s best stretch came at the start of the second quarter, when the Vikings turned an 11-7 deficit around with nine straight points. Tanoos had a basket, two free throws and an assist, Holman hit a 3-pointer and Case Lautenschlager got an inside basket.
West Vigo still led 24-22 when Tanoos hit the front end of a one-and-one with 4.3 seconds left before halftime, but one of the very few West Vigo defensive mistakes allowed Whitaker to drove for a tying layup at the halftime buzzer.
West Vigo had the early third-quarter lead, but an 8-2 Greencastle run put the Tiger Cubs ahead 34-31, and when the visitors got the first basket of the fourth quarter they led 38-33 — at which point the Vikings took over.
“I think [the Tiger Cubs] are one of the top teams in our conference,” Boehler said, “and they have the potential to be a high-scoring team. Our guys did a good job of buying in [to the deliberate strategy] and taking care of the ball.”
Sutherlin added 10 points and Cade Plew had eight points and 11 rebounds for the visitors, while Holman scored 11, Lautenschlager and Tanoos nine each and Bunch eight for the Vikings. Gabe Newhouse had 11 rebounds.
“I thought our guys played extremely hard,” Boehler said. “It’s only our second game, but I thought we grew up a little; we found things that were working and we went to those things. That’s a sign of good things to come.”
The girls game was low scoring too, but tempo wasn’t the problem. West Vigo shot just 20% in the first half and the Tiger Cubs just 20% for the game, including 4-of-30 bricklaying in the second half.
After trailing 18-13 at intermission, West Vigo opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run and never gave up the lead — although the Vikings made things interesting late.
Leading 35-31 with 1:15 left, the home team missed five of its next six free throws, two of them the front ends of one-and-ones. Greencastle got within 36-35 on a basket and two free throws by Kennedy Trigg, but Kylee Stepp — who had made the successful free throw in the 1-for-6 stretch — sank a pair with 21.4 seconds left and the visitors couldn’t get two desperation 3-pointers to fall.
“A good team win for us,” said West Vigo coach Jon Kirchoff. “We live and die by our half court defense, and that showed tonight . . . We’re scrappy, and we could be a hard out.”
Stepp didn’t shoot well until the fourth quarter but finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Vikings. Katelyn Fennell scored 10, the Easton twins combined for 14 points and 11 rebounds (eight points by Ellie, nine rebounds by Maci) and Grace Likens blocked four shots (which, Kirchoff said, is below her average).
Trigg led all scorers with 16 and added six rebounds and five steals for Greencastle, with Sydney Doan adding 10 points and 14 rebounds.
“Everybody did their job,” Kirchoff said. “We’re starting to figure out that we can trust our teammates. This was our third game and we’ve had three different leading scorers.”
