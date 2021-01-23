West Vigo splits pair with Indian Creek

Clay County readers of the Tribune-Star may be suspicious of this report from Indian Creek high school basketball on Saturday afternoon.
West Vigo's girls, finally back at full strength, beat the Indian Creek team that had nipped Northview in overtime less than 24 hours earlier by a 45-42 score — just the second Western Indiana Conference loss for the Braves.
And the Indian Creek boys, throttled by 35 points by Northview on Friday night, downed the Vikings 59-44 in the second WIC contest.
The Viking boys hit 6 of their 9 shots from the field in the first quarter Saturday afternoon, yet still trailed 18-14 after a quarter.
Indian Creek defenders — tall and long, an advantage over the Vikings that the Braves hadn't had a night earlier — stole the ball six times and forced eight turnovers in those eight minutes, and when the Vikings started limiting their errors, they also started missing shots (12 for 36 the last three quarters).
"We didn't do a very good job of taking care of the ball," coach Joe Boehler of West Vigo said after the game. "We got behind early, and then we lost our composure a little bit."
West Vigo had taken a 7-2 lead before the Braves scored six straight points. After a basket by Zeke Tanoos had the Vikings back on top, Indian Creek answered with eight points in a matter of seconds.
Ethan Garriott hit a 3-pointer to give the home team the lead for good, and there was a foul on the play that allowed the Braves to keep the ball. They scored, and then Mason Britt got a three-point play after stealing the ball. Suddenly a close game had turned into a 16-9 deficit for West Vigo.
It was 18-14 after a quarter, and the Braves started the second period with a 6-2 run. West Vigo didn't put scores back-to-back again until baskets by Whyatt Easton and Tanoos in the third quarter cut the lead to 38-32 — but then the Braves scored the last seven points of the quarter and led by double figures the rest of the way.
Part of the reason Easton was in the game at that point may have been what had happened just prior to those two West Vigo scores, however. After a technical foul on each team late in the second quarter, West Vigo's Gabe Newhouse was called for a flagrant technical foul trying to prevent a layup by Britt after another steal.
With the home team possibly still smarting from the game a night earlier, it was not a friendly game.
"I think [the Braves are] a good team," Boehler said. "They have a lot of size that makes them a tough matchup for us."
Britt led all scorers with 25 for Indian Creek, and Garriott added 18. Christian Wiseman, the Braves' 6-foot-9 center, had eight points and nine rebounds, 6-4 Gavin Hillenburg had six points and five rebounds and 6-4 Ethan Williams was lost to a first-quarter jury to keep the home team from being even taller.
Case Lautenschlager led West Vigo with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Tanoos scored nine and Easton and Imare Holman eight each.
• West Vigo 45, Indian Creek 42 — The Viking girls broke a 32-32 tie with the first eight points of the fourth quarter, including 3-pointers by Adelynn Harris and Kylee Stepp, then hung on for dear life.
Indian Creek cut the lead to 41-40 with just under two minutes to play, but the Vikings were 4 for 6 at the line — successful pairs by Harris and Stepp — down the stretch to hang on.
Stepp led all scorers with 17 points while Ellie Easton had eight, Harris seven, Grace Likens six, Katelyn Fennell four and Maci Easton three. Emily Todor and 6-2 freshman Faith Wiseman had 12 each for Indian Creek.
"I think it was a sectional atmosphere," said assistant coach Lucas Utterback, still filling in for the recovering Jon Kirchoff. "The girls fought through adversity, they played as a team and they finished the game."
West Vigo finishes its regular season 7-10, 4-4 in the WIC. Indian Creek is now 12-6 and 5-2 and will host North Putnam on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.