West Vigo and Marshall both played overtime losses on Friday night, the Lions had played their second overtime game in a row, and Marshall was playing its fourth game in seven days after a week’s worth of Little Illini Conference Tournament contests.
Given that, Saturday’s interstate meeting between the Vikings and Lions didn’t portend a high-flying or high-scoring contest at Marshall's Don McNary Gym.
And, true to form, it wasn’t.
Both teams struggled mightily to put the ball in the basket for much of the game, but West Vigo’s free throw shooting, slightly better shot-making and rebounding carried the day in a low-scoring 38-35 win for the Vikings.
Zeke Tanoos and Whyatt Easton each scored 12 points to lead the Vikings. Logan Medsker also had 12 to lead the Lions, but this wasn’t an offensive masterpiece and neither coach was surprised it turned out the way it did.
“Friday was Homecoming, it was an emotional game, it went into overtime, we came out on the short end. I think that factor’s into Saturday a bit. We were down in our walkthrough. We knew we’d have to bring some energy into the game, and we had some spurts, but we also had spurts where we were very lethargic,” West Vigo coach Joe Boehler said.
“We looked like two teams lost in overtime last night,” Marshall coach Nathan Haines said. “We weren’t crisp with the ball, we couldn’t find the middle against the zone like we normally do. We weren’t screening like we normally do. Legs were tired, shots were short. Kind of expect that a little bit, but you eventually have to find a way to start getting shots to fall. We found it, but it was a little too late.”
The teams combined to shoot 30.9%. Though both offenses came alive a bit in the second half, it was still a struggle.
Despite the long night on Friday, West Vigo did pick up its defense with three-quarter court pressure. Marshall broke it, but it couldn’t conjure the shot-making to take advantage, but then, the Vikings weren’t ripping the nets up either.
Combined 3-point shooting in the first quarter was 1 of 12. West Vigo inched ahead, 6-5, on the strength of three Whyatt Easton buckets in the lane.
The Vikings broke free for a spell in the second quarter. A pair of buckets by Zeke Tanoos and a 3-pointer by Talan Boehler made it 13-7, but then turnovers began to plague the Vikings. The Lions, however, just couldn’t find the mark. It was 13-10 at halftime. West Vigo was 6 of 16 from the field at the break, but Marshall struggled at a 3 of 18 clip.
It seemed the second half would play out the same, it was 15-13 more than halfway into the third quarter, when some offense finally broke out.
West Vigo went on a 10-0 run, mostly scoring from opportunities via attacking the basket. Easton and Tanoos accounted for all of the points in the run to put the Vikings up 23-15.
“We were kind of settling for jumpers. They weren’t bad shots, but they weren’t good shots. We felt if we could work it around a little, we ‘d get better shots and we were better at that in the second half,” Boehler said.
Then it was Marshall’s turn. The Lions made more buckets (four) in the final 1:40 of the third quarter than they had in the previous 20 minutes of game time. A Logan Medsker layup at the third quarter buzzer sliced West Vigo’s lead to 27-25.
The Vikings scored the first two buckets of the final quarter, and it appeared the Vikings’ seven-point lead would hold to the end. It was 36-29 with under a minute left.
Marshall had one last stab at victory in it, though. A traditional three-point play by Nathan Swan, followed by West Vigo’s only free throw miss, and then a Medsker 3-pointer with 19 seconds left suddenly cut West Vigo’s lead to one. Easton made a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left to make it a three-point game, but the Lions would get one possession to try to tie it.
Alas, Medsker missed a pair of 3-pointers and West Vigo (11-6) held on.
Marshall (5-15) lost, but Haines feels good about the direction of the team.
“Our schedule is the sixth-toughest in Illinois at the 2A level right, so what we’re doing isn’t being reflected by our record. We’re getting better, we’re more consistent, and not today, but we’re knocking more shots down. We’re going to be a tough out for anyone,” Haines said.
West Vigo next plays at North Putnam on Wednesday. Marshall gets some time to rest as it next hosts Newton in a LIC game next Friday.
“We know we can play much better, but we came away with a win and that’s what we came here for,” Boehler said.
