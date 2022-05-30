A lot has happened in the world — and in the West Vigo High School community — since 2019.
There's no need to mention everything and depress everyone. But few baseball fans west of the Wabash River bridge connecting to Terre Haute have forgotten the Vikings' 4-3 loss to Edgewood that knocked them out of the Class 3A sectional, which was played at Owen Valley that year.
Peyton Clerk, now a senior shortstop who will play for Rockhurst University next season, was the Vikings' freshman center fielder three years ago and he still hasn't forgotten it.
On Monday, West Vigo's 2022 baseball team made a new Edgewood-related memory — on Memorial Day even — when the No. 3-ranked Vikings took advantage of two Mustang miscues in the bottom of the seventh inning and edged the host school 4-3 at Ermil Clark Field. The victory — by the same score as 2019, but with the teams reversed — earned them the Class 3A sectional championship.
Now West Vigo (27-1) must prepare to face the Decatur Sectional winner in the Decatur Regional semifinals at a time to be determined. The two semifinal survivors will battle for the regional crown that night.
West Vigo and Edgewood — the top two teams in the Western Indiana Conference — already played each other April 26 with the Vikings winning 9-0 at Ellettsville. West Vigo's only loss this season was a 4-1 non-conference decision April 7 at Lebanon, Since then, the Vikings had racked up 23 consecutive wins heading into Monday.
Against Edgewood, a longtime nemesis of the Vikings, the streak almost didn't reach 24.
The Mustangs, declared "visitors" on the scoreboard for this game, opened with a double by Cam Ingalls off West Vigo ace Kaleb Marrs. The next batter, Isaac Lawson, grounded out while Ingalls headed for third base. The first baseman's throw to third was wild, allowing Ingalls to race home for the first run.
West Vigo answered with three runs of its own in the bottom of the first, however.
The mini-outburst started with Clerk delivering the first of his two doubles and Ben Kearns singling, although Clerk had to stop at third. After Kearns stole second, Carter Murphy lined a hard grounder up the middle for a single to plate Clerk. Sacrifice flies by Gabe Skelton and Josh Sigler provided the Vikings with two more runs to catapult them on top 3-1.
Marrs and Edgewood pitcher Conner Thummel settled down after the first, although the Mustangs managed to put up a two-spot in the fourth to tie the score at 3-3. One scored on a passed ball and the other on a groundout.
Despite Marrs having 10 strikeouts and allowing only three hits through six innings, his pitch count crept high and West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote replaced him on the mound with Josh Sigler, who mowed down the Mustangs one-three-four in the top of the seventh.
With the score still knotted at 3-3, the "home team" had one more chance to win in regulation.
With one out, No. 9 hitter Nick Lindsey reached base when the shortstop threw a bouncer to first base for the Mustangs' first error of the contest. (Hint: It would not be their last.)
Clerk then singled, putting runners on first and third with Kearns coming up to bat. DeGroote instructed Kearns to bunt for a hit and clued in Lindsey — the runner on third — about the plan.
Kearns bunted, forcing Thummel to field it and quickly throw sidearm to catcher Brayden Ault as Lindsey sprinted home. The ball appeared to beat Lindsey home, but Ault must have taken his eyes off the ball for a second because it caromed off his mitt as Lindsey was touching home.
"I saw [Kearns] get it down," Lindsey pointed out, "and the rest is history."
Game over. As West Vigo mobbed Lindsey to celebrate the school's first sectional title in baseball since 2018, Ault stood next to home plate with his head down, knowing Lindsey was dead meat if he had held on to the ball.
The scene was almost enough to make a Vigo County visitor feel bad for him, but he's just a sophomore and he'll likely get plenty of chances to redeem himself.
A few moments later, DeGroote was doing a Tribune-Star interview when a few of his players tried to sneak up and dump a bucket of ice water over his head. DeGroote sensed the playful attack coming, however, so he turned around and motioned for his startled players to "bring it." DeGroote took his drenching like a man and continued answering media questions.
"It was just kind of gritty," DeGroote said of the win. "It was the perfect scenario for [the Mustangs] playing on their home field. The wind is howling straight in, so it eliminated the deep ball for us. Their outfield was playing shallow all game. We had a couple of line drives that would normally fall but didn't. And a tip of the cap to their pitcher [Thummel]. We got three [runs] off him in the first inning and then he settled in. It was a heck of an outing for their pitcher."
Clerk (3 for 4) and Kearns (2 for 3) notched five of West Vigo's seven hits off the right-handed Thummel.
"We worked as a team and worked through the adversity," Clerk assessed. "We just kept our heads up and got it done."
"I'm just proud of the guys," concluded DeGroote, who chalked up his third sectional championship since becoming head coach in 2014. "We didn't really have our A-game. Edgewood played well on its home field and we still found ways to win it. . . . I'm really happy for my seniors [Clerk, Lindsey, Sigler and Jerome Blevins]."
Later, Clerk showed excellent sportsmanship by offering kind words for Ault, who probably could use a few this week.
"He played a great game," Clerk emphasized. "There's nothing you can do about it. He played a great game. We just came out on top."
